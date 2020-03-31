Pareteum to Provide Multifactor Authentication to Rakuten Viber Users

Rakuten Viber selects Pareteum Experience Cloud™ for enhanced secure user experience

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM ) , a cloud communications platform company, announced today that it has been selected by Rakuten Viber, a leading global messaging app, to provide API-driven multifactor authentication services for an enhanced and secure end user experience.

Viber, a subsidiary of Rakuten, the Tokyo-based digital services brand active in banking, ecommerce, media, and communications, is one of the most widely adopted messaging apps in the world, with over one billion active users. Viber facilitates voice, video, and text communications across both mobile and desktop platforms.

Viber has deployed the Pareteum Experience CloudTM platform to establish an additional user authentication layer during account activation and throughout the user lifecycle. This protects both end users and the Viber platform from bad actors.

The Pareteum Experience Cloud's multifactor authentication is supported by a range of capabilities, including A2P messaging, voice biometrics and location awareness. It is a single source for the creation, delivery and rapid scaling of a multitude of API-driven communications experiences and delivers an unrivaled combination of mobility, customer engagement, analytics and intelligence services over the world's largest unified global network.

"Security is a cornerstone of the communications experience and end users expect their digital services providers to deliver robust and unbroken protection of their data, privacy and application activity," said Lars Korbel, Pareteum's VP of Messaging. "I am delighted that our API-driven multifactor authentication solution has been selected to provide this invaluable component of the Viber experience and I look forward to deepening our relationship with Viber."

"Nothing is more important to us than protecting our users," said Cristina Constandache, Chief Revenue Officer at Viber. "Trust and end-to-end security are the core of our brand and service. As such, we work only with providers that meet our stringent requirements. We are pleased to welcome Pareteum as a new security partner and look forward to a successful partnership."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services to bring secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, data, media, and content enablement to our customers. In so doing, we are able to make worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience, imagining what will be and delivering now. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com .

About Rakuten Viber:

At Rakuten Viber, we connect people. No matter who they are, or where they are from. Our global user base has access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with their favorite brands and celebrities. We ensure our users have a secure and free environment to share their emotions.