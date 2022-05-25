Paretta Autosport: How this women's race team is changing IndyCar

Associated Press

The speeds have been insane — 234 mph for Scott Dixon in a record-breaking run for the pole — and Jimmie Johnson and Romain Grosjean are both part of the fastest field in the history of the Indianapolis 500. Roger Penske can finally fully open the gates at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since he purchased the iconic venue just weeks before the start of the pandemic. After years of trying to establish itself as one of the top series in motorsports, IndyCar is having its moment and “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” just might live up to its name.