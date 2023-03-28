Paris Agreement on climate change adopted by Isle of Man

The extension of an international climate treaty to the Isle of Man is a "hugely significant milestone", the chief minister has said.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding treaty that sees countries commit to tackling rising global temperatures.

It was formally extended to the Crown Dependencies on 22 March by the UK.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said it demonstrated "how seriously" the island took its climate commitments.

The Isle of Man government has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Signed by 196 countries, the Paris Agreement is a commitment to keep global temperature increases well below 2C above pre-industrial era levels.

It will also pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5C.

'Strong climate ambition'

The extension of the agreement to the island was announced at COP26 in Glasgow 2021, but was only formally ratified and deposited with the United Nations last week.

Mr Cannan said: "It is a hugely significant milestone that will see the Isle of Man stand shoulder to shoulder with nearly 200 countries on the serious matter of climate change."

The news was welcomed by the Isle of Man Green Party, which described the development as a "significant step forward in the fight against climate change".

Leader Andrew Langan-Newton said it "shows to a global audience that the Isle of Man is finally taking its responsibilities seriously".

"The Paris Agreement provides a framework for action and co-operation to address the global climate crisis, and the Isle of Man can now be part of this collective effort," he added.

