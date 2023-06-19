Paris Airshow kicks off with record jet order

STORY: Airbus, Boeing and other big names have gathered for the Paris Airshow.

French president Emmanuel Macron was there to open the industry’s biggest event of the year.

It all comes amid optimism over a rebound in business.

And it began with a record order - India’s IndiGo announcing it will take 500 new Airbus planes.

Local rival Air India may also confirm a mammoth order.

In all, some forecasts predict deals for around 2,000 new planes during the week.

Analysts say many airlines are catching up after putting all planning on hold during the global health crisis.

Arguments over climate change could prove a mixed blessing.

Concern over emissions pushes airlines to order newer, more fuel-efficient jets.

But longer term, environment activists argue that the only way to really tackle emissions will be to drastically reduce flying.

The conflict in Ukraine has increased the focus on the defense side of the show too.

Sash Tusa is an aerospace analyst at Agency Partners:

“We should expect to see many hundreds of aircraft ordered this show this week. But what's changed has been the importance of defense. Defense has come back as a consequence of the war in Ukraine and announcements about defence, and companies presenting the equipments that they have for the defense market. They're on the front foot now, in a way that they haven't been for two decades or more.”

Right now the conflict has boosted aerospace firms as Western governments ramp up spending on new gear.

That’s putting a focus on drones and other new-tech weapons.

But some analysts wonder whether budgets will be enough to simultaneously restock munitions and develop expensive new systems such as fighter jets.