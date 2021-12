The Daily Beast

NewsmaxFormer Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows went on Newsmax on Wednesday night and agreed with his old boss that his new book is “fake news.” Ahead of next week’s release of his upcoming memoir, titled The Chief’s Chief, the Guardian reported that the ex-Trump official writes in its page that former President Donald Trump first tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 26—three days before his first debate with Joe Biden.Trump (somewhat) denied Meadows’ account, claiming he “did not have COVID”