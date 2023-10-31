Paris cops shoot ‘fully veiled’ woman threatening to blow up subway station

A “fully veiled” woman shouting “Allahu Akbar!” and threatening to blow herself up in a Parisian Metro station was reportedly shot by French police during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Two cops fired eight shots at the woman who was struck in the abdomen around 8 a.m., according to Parisian news outlet ACTU 17. Prosecutors said her “vital prognosis is in jeopardy.”

A heavy police presence was seen at the François-Mitterrand Library station in Paris’ 13th arrondissement, where the shooting occurred. The train stop was shut down pending an investigation.

The unidentified 38-year-old woman, who allegedly made alarming comments while riding the subway, had no explosives, investigators said. She was shot after reportedly refusing to comply with police officers’ orders.

The victim repeated “Everything [is] going to explode!” before being neutralized, authorities said.

Cops believe the same woman was institutionalized after threatening soldiers from an anti-terrorism unit with a screwdriver in the summer of 2021. She wore a burqa and made remarks that had “religious connotations” during that incident.

France has been in a state of high alert against terrorism since Oct. 13 when a teacher was fatally stabbed by a former student, according to the Daily Beast. Authorities said that attack fueled by the war between Israel and Hamas that began following the latter’s Oct. 7 terror attack in southern Israel that officials there say killed 1,400 people, the Daily Beast reported.