Paris criticizes Israeli ministers for calling for Gaza resettlement

Bezalel Smotrich, then Israel's Minister of Transportation, speaks at a press conference on "Channel 12". Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich told Israel's Army Radio on 31 December that if Israel does the right thing, there will be an exodus of Palestinians "and we will live in the Gaza Strip." Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The French Foreign Ministry has condemned statements from far-right members of Israel's government on the possible expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

"We call on Israel to refrain from such provocative statements, which are irresponsible and fuel tensions," it said in Paris on Wednesday.

Forced resettlement of population groups is a serious violation of international law.

"It is not up to the Israeli government to decide where Palestinians should live on their land," the ministry explained. "The future of Gaza and its residents will lie in a united Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel."

The far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the equally far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had spoken out in favour of an Israeli resettlement of the Gaza Strip after the war against Hamas.

Ben-Gvir said on Monday that the war was an opportunity to promote the "resettlement of Gaza Strip residents." Smotrich told Israel's Army Radio on Sunday that if Israel proceeds correctly, there will be an exodus of Palestinians "and we will live in the Gaza Strip."

French President Emmanuel Macron had already labelled the statements on the forced resettlement of Gaza residents as unacceptable in a telephone conversation with Benny Gantz, minister in Israel's war Cabinet, the Élysée Palace announced on Tuesday evening.

Resettling Palestinians out of Gaza would be in direct contrast to the two-state solution which has been discussed for years.