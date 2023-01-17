Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans of support for protesters in Iran

ABC News

As more questions arise from the discoveries of government documents found in President Joe Biden's offices and home, elected officials and government watchdog groups are expressing concerns about the security of important documents. The latest news comes months after it was revealed that former President Donald Trump had several boxes of top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago ranch last summer. John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former acting undersecretary for intelligence and analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, spoke with "Start Here" Monday about the probe and how government documents are handled.