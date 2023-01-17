Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans of support for protesters in Iran
Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower was lit with slogans in solidarity for protesters in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini in September.
STORY: Four months after Mahsa Amini died in custody, the French capital's wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans "Woman. Life. Freedom" and "#StopExecutionsInIran," one of the main chants of the protests.France summoned Iran's top diplomat last week over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying. Iran continues to hold French citizens in what Paris calls arbitrary detention.
The Eiffel Tower display also beamed the message, “Stop executions in Iran,” highlighting a demand of protesters. Both messages pay tribute to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September triggered demonstrations in Iran, along with arrests and executions.
"The reaction of Iran regime is atrocious and horrible and they are trampling over fundamental human rights," she told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women.
