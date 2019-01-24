Paris Haute Couture week: nature, travel and and diversity on day three

The third day of haute couture shows in Paris, Wednesday January 23, was marked by the unveiling of the latest creations by such prestigious fashion houses as Jean Paul Gaultier, Franck Sorbier, Viktor & Rolf, Zuhair Murad, and Valentino. With inimitable elegance the shows in the French capital turned a spotlight on nature, modernity, and endless diversity.

At the end of the day, Olivier Rousteing presented his first haute couture collection for Balmain, which paid homage to the founder of the French fashion house and also looked to the future with some highly contemporary pieces. Colors were sober with extensive use of white and pastel shades.













Valentino caused a sensation with a show devoted to diversity. The utterly chic collection comprised delightfully floral dresses in diverse and varied hues, which in many cases were extraordinarily voluminous.





Here is a roundup of the most striking looks on the third of haute couture collections.