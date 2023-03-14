Paris Hilton gets candid on childhood, marriage, being a new mom

Good Morning America

Paris Hilton is loving her new role as a mom. "My heart feels so full," Hilton, who announced the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son Phoenix via surrogacy in January, told "Good Morning America" on Tuesday. Hilton, 42, also said she has recently spent time with friend Nicole Richie and her teenage kids, daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 13, who she said watch the pair's reality TV show, "The Simple Life," the first season of which premiered 20 years ago this year, and "love it."