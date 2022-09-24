Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby

Paris Hilton and Diamond Baby at the the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Paris Hilton's dog, Diamond Baby, has been missing for more than a week.

Hilton is offering a $10,000 reward for the return or information leading to the return of Diamond Baby.

She added in an Instagram post that "part of me is gone without her next to me."

Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help her find her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby.

Hilton shared an Instagram post on Friday that doubled as a missing poster for Diamond Baby, who dissappeared on September 14.

"It's been over a week and Diamond Baby is still missing. This has been on of the most painful experiences of my life," Hilton, 41, wrote in the caption. "I miss her so much and feel like part of me is gone without her next to me."

Hilton continued that she was in contact with "6 credible pet psychic/communicators" who assured her that Diamond Baby was alive, giving her hope for the dog's return. She then told her 20.4 million followers that she was willing to pay $10,000 to anyone who could help.

"Please reach out to FindDiamondBaby@gmail.com. There will be a $10,000 Award for the safe return or information leading to the safe return of Diamond Baby & NO questions asked!" Hilton wrote. "Please email if you know ANYTHING. And please help spread the word by reposting this and telling your friends."

Earlier this week, Hilton revealed Diamond Baby's disappearance in a separate Instagram post and a TikTok video.

"I was at a photoshoot and we're moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open," Hilton wrote. "My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven't found her."

She added: "We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now. I'm doing everything in my power to get her back."

She ended the post by saying Diamond Baby was "truly like a daughter" to her.

Representatives for Hilton did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Hilton, who married Carter Rum in November 2021, is well known for her love of pets. Her Instagram page, Hilton Pets, often shared pictures of her dogs. In 2015, Hilton shared a YouTube video highlighting her "doggy mansion."

