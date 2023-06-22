Paris Hilton's former business partner arrested in alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy

Fereidoun "Fred" Khalilian in 2006 in Florida. He and Paris Hilton co-owned Club Paris in Orlando. (Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage via Getty Images)

Paris Hilton's former business partner in an Orlando nightclub was arrested this week on suspicion of trying to have a man making a negative documentary about him killed, federal investigators confirmed to The Times on Thursday.

Fereidoun Khalilian, 51, was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas at a Dunkin' donuts store for the alleged plot that targeted a Los Angeles-based filmmaker who had previously worked for Khalilian, law enforcement sources said.

Khalilian, who refers to himself as "Prince Fred," runs in celebrity circles and is known for being a former business partner of Paris Hilton. The duo co-owned her Club Paris in Orlando.

The pair opened the club in 2004. It featured a VIP bedroom and bright pink walls.

"His first name is Fred. I can't spell his last name," Hilton said of Khalilian in an interview with the New York Daily News in 2005.

Details on the murder for hire conspiracy — which did not result in anyone's death — were not immediately available. The criminal complaint against Khalilian was not yet unsealed Thursday morning.

Now working in the entertainment industry and crypto, Khalilian is no stranger to legal issues.

He was arrested in 2005 and again in 2007 over assault and sexual assault claims while he owned Club Hilton with Hilton, according to news reports from the time. One claim was from an employee at the club.

"I'm a diplomat. You can't arrest me. I own Club Paris," he allgedly told police, according to a TMZ article.

Khalilian pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge for a November 2007 assault, according to the Orlando Sentinel. He was sentenced to a year of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Khalilian was also an executive at Monster Prodcuts — the audio company that collaborated with Dr. Dre to introduce Beats By Dre headphones.

He was "exited" from the company in 2018 after staff accused him of making "threats of mutilation, death, and threats to family," according to a Monster news release.

A temporary restraining order was filed against Khalilian at the time by Monster Products.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.