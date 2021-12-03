Paris Hilton's wedding planner says the most challenging part of the event was getting guests to give up their phones

Insider spoke to Paris Hilton's wedding planner. Jose Villa/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on November 11, 2021.

They wanted a phone-less wedding, asking guests to give up their devices as they arrived.

Their wedding planner said getting people's phones was one of the hardest parts of the wedding.

Paris Hilton got married last month, officially saying "I do" to Carter Reum on November 11, 2021 at her grandfather's former home.

The couple, both 40, planned a three-day wedding celebration, and it featured everything from a carnival party to performances by her famous friends, like Demi Lovato.

The massive celebration presented many logistical challenges, with the planning staff beginning preparations a week in advance, as the couple's planner, Mindy Weiss, told Insider.

But Weiss said that one of the most difficult aspects of the wedding day came from a surprising source: guests' phones.

The couple had a phone-free wedding. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

As Weiss told Insider, Paris and Reum wanted a phone-free wedding, in part to ensure guests weren't taking photos of the event.

But many guests didn't want to give up their phones.

She went on to say that she didn't think guests wanted to take or release photos from the event. They just didn't want to be separted from their devices.

"When they say, 'We won't take pictures,' we know that," Weiss said. "But the bride and groom wanted to collect it."

Weiss told Insider that creating a seating chart for Paris and Reum's wedding was also challenging, in part because so many of their guests were famous.

Stars like Kim Kardashian West, Kate Beckinsale, and Jaden Smith attended the affair. Weiss not only had to figure out where to seat the stars, but also everyone else in Paris and Reum's life.

For instance, Hilton's parents, Kathy and Richard Hilton, had family friends attending the event, whom Weiss also had to seat.

As Kathy said on "Paris In Love," the Peacock documentary about Hilton's wedding planning process, she planned to invite 75 of her friends to her daughter's nuptials.

Although there were challenges, Weiss said that the wedding was a success — and that Hilton was a "sweet" bride.

"She's very nice," Weiss told Insider of Hilton. "She's a very, very sweet person."

