Paris insists on discussion about sending Western troops to Ukraine

The Élysée Palace, after French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possibility of sending troops from Western powers to Ukraine, insists that Kyiv's allies "should discuss" this issue.

Source: European Pravda with reference to CNN; representative of the Élysée Palace at a briefing to journalists on 27 February

Details: As the source explained to journalists, with his statements, Macron signalled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about his determination and desire of France to prevent any victory of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The source stressed that the French president did not talk about the actual departure of troops, and no decision was made on this, but there are "all sorts of things that were ruled out two years ago, and which are no longer ruled out."

The Élysée Palace also commented on the upcoming debate in the National Assembly on France's relations with Ukraine, adding that they will consider the consequences of the war in Ukraine for French security.

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future after a meeting in Paris on Monday, emphasising that there is currently no consensus among allies.

A number of European states and NATO have since stated that they do not plan to send any troops to Ukraine.

Onno Eichelsheim, Chief of Defence of the Dutch Armed Forces, believes that there is no point in discussing the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine at this time, but that the allies should be open to all possible options.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian president, stated that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would lead to a direct conflict between the Alliance and the Russian Federation.

