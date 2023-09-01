Paris Jackson seeks restraining order against alleged stalker who scaled her fence

Paris Jackson is seeking a restraining order against her accused stalker after he allegedly scaled her fence last week.

The model and “Let Down” singer, 25, is requesting a judge ensure the man stays at least 100 yards from her person, car, residence, and anywhere she performs, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

If Jackson gets her way, the man — whose name was not reported — will also be barred from reaching out to her online.

Though she wasn’t home at the time of the Aug. 23 incident, the documents state that the man climbed the fence and then looked in her windows, only for Jackson’s friend to chase him off before authorities got to the scene.

While the alleged intruder is unknown to Jackson, she said he was previously arrested at her home, per TMZ.

Given the man reportedly started messaging Jackson in late 2019, she’s concerned he’s escalating in trying to reach her.

Two days after last week’s peeping incident, authorities told TMZ they took a report of another man who approached Jackson’s door. Once again, she was not home at the time of the incident.

Jackson, the only daughter of Michael Jackson, took to social media this week to honor the late King of Pop on what would have been his 65th birthday.

Noting that Michael Jackson — who died in 2009 — didn’t enjoy having his birthday celebrated, Paris Jackson said die-hard fans come after her when she doesn’t acknowledge the day online.

“They’re basically measuring my love for my own father based on what I post on Instagram,” she said. “If you are an MJ super fan and you want to do something that he would have loved, which is not celebrate his birthday, my suggestion would be there’s always ways to get involved with raising awareness for climate change, doing stuff for the environment, animal rights activism. These are things that he loved and was really interested in.”