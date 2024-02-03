Paris knife attack: Three wounded at Gare de Lyon station

Gare de Lyon is one of Paris's busiest stations

Three people have been wounded in a knife attack at a major train station in Paris, French police say.

One suspect was arrested following the incident at Gare de Lyon on Saturday morning. The motive is unknown.

None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

There have been several knife attacks in public places in Paris in the recent past. In December three tourists were stabbed - one of them to death - near the Eiffel Tower.

In January last year, six people were injured after a stabbing at the capital's Gare du Nord.