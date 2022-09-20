New Paris man accused of inappropriately touching, photographing child

Sep. 20—A New Paris man has been accused of inappropriately touching and photographing a child under the age of 13 over the course of about four years.

Kevin B. Alexander, 35, faces three counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to charging documents filed with the Eaton Municipal Court.

Court documents said that police received a report in July that Alexander had been touching a victim inappropriately starting four years prior, including multiple instances where the victim believed he took photos or videos of her in the shower.

Law enforcement seized several electronic devices from Alexander's home, and a BCI analysis found 87 photos of the victim in a state of nudity, documents stated.

Alexander is currently in the Preble County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 21, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.