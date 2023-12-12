Paris man arrested and faces drug, other charges

Dec. 11—A Paris, Illinois, man faces drug and other charges after a traffic stop Saturday on U.S. 41, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, Cordarryl Jenkins, 36, faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm; possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana; possession of scheduled 1 controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; resisting law enforcement; and reckless driving, according to the sheriff's office.

On Dec. 9 while patrolling U.S. 41 South, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 76 in a 50 mile-per-hour zone as well as 81 in a 40 mile-per-hour zone, police said.

Upon further investigation and a search of the vehicle following the initial traffic stop, deputies located cocaine, about 252 grams of marijuana, two handguns, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Jenkins initially resisted arrest but was detained, placed in a patrol car and taken to Vigo County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

His initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court 1. Bail was set at $50,000, no 10% allowed.