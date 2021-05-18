Paris man denies federal felony gun charges from 2020 burglary

Christopher Williams, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·2 min read

May 18—PORTLAND — A Paris man Monday denied two federal felony gun charges stemming from a 2020 burglary where three guns were stolen from a West Paris store.

Scott Irish, 42, of 25 Old Route 26, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to charges of theft from a licensed firearm dealer and being a felon in possession of a firearm that were handed up by a recent federal grand jury.

Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Irish appeared in court via videoconference from a so-called "sober house" following his treatment at a residential recovery facility to which he was transferred in February while in federal custody.

Irish's defense attorney, David Beneman, said Monday that his client is serving in a leadership position at the halfway house.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John H. Rich III told Irish at his February court appearance he could be released directly to the rehabilitation facility on $10,000 unsecured bond if he agreed to complete the drug program and participate in substance abuse and psychological therapy and counseling, have no contact with the owner of the store, possess no firearms, seek employment, and not have alcohol or illegal drugs for which he can be tested.

Rich had characterized Irish's addiction as a "significant substance abuse problem."

Beneman said Monday that Irish was "doing quite well" in complying with the terms of his bail.

Investigators said Irish reportedly stole three pistols from J & K Sporting Goods store at 112 Bethel Road in West Paris Dec. 28, 2020. The burglar also took cash and other items, according to court documents.

When officers took Irish into custody, he was reportedly wearing one of the stolen guns on his hip. The other two guns, as well as drugs, were reportedly found in the van he'd been driving.

Recommended Stories

  • New York governor Cuomo's COVID book deal was worth than $5 million

    Cuomo was initially lauded for his handling of a crippling coronavirus outbreak in New York, but praise turned to blame when media reported allegations of misconduct, including the under-reporting of nursing home deaths. Cuomo's book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic", was published in October 2020 by The Crown Publishing Group, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House. According to the documents, the group paid him $3.12 last year, and will pay him the remainder in two installments worth around $2 million each in 2021 and 2022.

  • EU mulls ways to help defuse Israel-Palestinian fighting

    European Union foreign ministers are meeting Tuesday to discuss how to use the 27-nation bloc’s political clout to help diplomatic efforts to end the fighting between the Israeli armed forces and Palestinian militants. The EU has been united in its calls for a ceasefire and the need for a political solution to end the latest conflict – now in its second week – but the nations are divided over how best to help. Ten people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, have been killed in rocket attacks launched from toward civilian areas in Israel.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329. India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said it was still not safe to allow residents fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 to travel overseas, as industries hit hard by the pandemic press for a faster reopening of international borders.

  • Pinterest introduces Idea Pins, a video-first feature aimed at creators

    Pinterest is expanding further into the creator community with today's launch of a video-first feature called "Idea Pins," aimed at creators who want to tell their stories using video, music, creative editing tools and more. The feature feels a lot like Pinterest's own take on TikTok, mixed with Stories, as the new Pins allow creators to record and edit creative videos with up to 20 pages of content, using tools like voiceover recording, background music, transitions and other interactive elements. The company says Idea Pins evolved out of its tests with Story Pins, launched into beta in September 2020, after various stages of development beginning the year prior.

  • These parts of Asia beat coronavirus early. Why they're suddenly in lockdown

    New variants of COVID-19 are spreading across Asia, reversing the success of governments such as Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. Japan's new outbreak is amplifying calls to cancel the Summer Olympics.

  • Russia's northernmost base projects its power across Arctic

    During the Cold War, Russia's Nagurskoye airbase was little more than a runway, a weather station and a communications outpost in the Franz Josef Land archipelago. Now, Russia's northernmost military base is bristling with missiles and radar and its extended runway can handle all types of aircraft, including nuclear-capable strategic bombers, projecting Moscow's power and influence across the Arctic amid intensifying international competition for the region's vast resources. The shamrock-shaped facility — three large pods extending from a central atrium — is called the “Arctic Trefoil” and is painted in the white-red-and-blue of the national flag, brightening the otherwise stark vantage point on the 5,600-kilometer (3,470-mile) Northern Sea Route along Russia's Arctic coast.

  • Australian businessman trapped in India dies from Covid

    Mr Kant is believed to be the second Australian to die in India amid a temporary travel ban on citizens.

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • Israeli government tweets rocket emojis amid Gaza conflict

    The tweets were sent from the official Twitter account of the State of Israel a week after airstrikes left hundreds dead

  • This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

    When is a picture in front of picture that's posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it's part of Emily Ratajkowski's first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

  • Lawyer: US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner

    A 73-year-old from Pakistan who is the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was notified on Monday that he has been approved for release after more than 16 years in custody at the U.S. base in Cuba, his lawyer said. Saifullah Paracha, who has been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaida but never charged with a crime, was cleared by the prisoner review board along with two other men, said Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing in November. As is customary, the notification did not provide detailed reasoning for the decision and concluded only that Paracha is “not a continuing threat” to the U.S., Sullivan-Bennis said.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.

  • Misinformation about Israel-Palestine violence is spreading online, from viral videos to the Israeli government's tweets

    Misinformation about the ongoing Israel-Palestine violence is spreading on social media as platforms remain quiet on their plans to combat falsehoods.

  • The world has entered 'vaccine apartheid,' WHO head says as the US stockpiles shots and nearly a dozen nations have no supply at all

    As wealthier countries stockpile vaccines, some poorer nations have yet to receive any doses. "The solution is more sharing," the WHO head said.

  • Rudy Giuliani's attorneys say prosecutors are treating their client like 'a terrorist'

    Rudy Giuliani is arguably a lot of things, but he isn't the "head of a drug cartel" or "a terrorist," his lawyers say, and shouldn't be treated as such. In a redacted letter made public on Monday, Giuliani's attorneys asked a Manhattan federal judge to unseal the affidavits in support of a November 2019 search warrant that prosecutors used to secretly obtain files from Giuliani's Apple iCloud account. At the time, Giuliani was serving as the personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, and his attorneys say the iCloud files collected likely included "material relating to the impending impeachment, the welfare of the country, and to national security." The judge is deciding whether a "special master" should be appointed to Giuliani's case to protect attorney-client privilege. Giuliani's attorneys have asserted that the unsealed affidavits will help prove their argument that "this unilateral, secret review was illegal," The Associated Press reports. Giuliani's legal team described him in the letter as a "distinguished lawyer," and accused prosecutors of treating him "as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani and his most well-known client — the former president of the United States." Federal prosecutors are looking closely at Giuliani's ties to Ukraine and whether he violated federal laws regarding lobbying for foreign countries, AP reports. Before the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani went to Ukraine to try to dig up dirt on then-candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and has said the work he conducted in the country was on behalf of Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterBiden, harboring low expectations, wants Israel and Gaza to give 'calm' a chanceThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracy

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

  • Four-year-old found beaten to death on Dallas street was kidnapped and attacked by intruder through back door, mother reveals

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

  • Princess Diana gave me information in faked bank statements, claims Martin Bashir

    Martin Bashir told a BBC inquiry that information contained in faked bank statements came from Princess Diana, The Telegraph can disclose. The mocked-up bank statements are at the heart of an inquiry led by Lord Dyson, the Master of the Rolls, into the conduct of Bashir in securing his world exclusive interview with the princess in 1995. Lord Dyson has completed his detailed report, due to be published this week and expected to contain damning criticism of Bashir, 58, who resigned as the BBC's religion editor on grounds of ill-health ahead of its publication. The bank statements showed fake payments from a tabloid newspaper and from an offshore company totalling £10,500 going into a bank account of a company owned by the former head of security of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother. Bashir is accused of using the false statements to gain Earl Spencer's trust and persuade him to introduce the journalist to his sister. Princess Diana went on to give the famous interview to Bashir for the BBC's Panorama in which she declared that "there were three of us in this marriage" in reference to Prince Charles's affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Bashir showed mocked up bank statements to Diana's brother The Telegraph now understands that Bashir defended the use of the mocked-up statements by insisting he only did it after being given the information by Princess Diana. He has told Lord Dyson she was the source of the claims that payments were made into the account of Alan Waller, Earl Spencer’s former head of security. Bashir approached a freelance graphics artist who worked for the BBC and requested he mock up bank statements showing the payments. The statements were later shown to Earl Spencer. Princess Diana, according to Bashir, later withdrew claims about the payments and there is no suggestion Mr Waller was receiving such payments. It would be impossible for all the information to have come from Princess Diana since one of the companies alleged to have made payments to Waller was an obscure offshore business with which only Bashir was familiar as a result of a previous unrelated investigation he had carried out for Panorama. Mocking up was ‘common practice at Panorama’ Bashir is understood to have told Lord Dyson that he mocked up the statements because it was a common practice for Panorama journalists at the time and that they were useful to keep in a file for any future investigation. Lord Dyson is investigating whether the statements and other methods deployed by Bashir were instrumental in securing the Diana interview.

  • Seth Rogen explains why he and his wife are 'f---ing psyched' to not have kids

    "We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked," Rogen told Howard Stern.