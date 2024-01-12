Paris mayor to take a dip in the River Seine days before Olympics

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has promised that she'll take an "historic dip" in the River Seine in July in the days leading up to the 2024 Olympics.

Hidalgo’s “dip” symbolises the success of a key part of the city's Olympics legacy: the creation of three open-air bathing spots for the public.

"Everyone said it was impossible and we've done it," she told reporters at Paris City Hall on Wednesday.

Poor water quality

With the Seine at the heart of the Olympics action in July and August, authorities are rushing to clean the waterway so it can host the open-water swimming competition as well as the swimming leg of the triathlon.

State and local authorities in the Paris region have invested around €1.4 billion to make the Seine and the Marne, its main tributary, swimmable since 2016.

But poor water quality forced the cancellation of three swimming test events last July and August.

As of January, local authorities only have a few months left to finish key stormwater infrastructure and thousands of new sewer connections.

He added that organisers were on track to deliver "spectacular games" for the expected 10,000 athletes and millions of spectators.



