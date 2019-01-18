Paris Men's Fashion Week: casual modernity on the third day

The third day of events in the French capital was marked by much-awaited shows from Issey Miyake, Rick Owens, Yohji Yamamoto, Dries Van Noten, and of course Louis Vuitton. On a runway decorated as a New York cityscape, the latest collection by the new menswear artistic director for the French fashion house, Virgil Abloh, paid homage to the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

For this 2019-2020 fall-winter collection, Virgil Abloh combined his streetwear touch with the chic and elegance of the Louis Vuitton style. Marked by a play on layers and effects of light, the clothes by the American designer made extensive use of shades of gray and beige.

Men's Fashion Week continues Friday January 18, with shows by Berluti -- which will present its first collection by Kris Van Assche, Jil Sander, Cerruti 1881, Dior Homme, and Balmain Homme. A rich and intense schedule with the promise of more surprises in store.