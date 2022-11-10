Paris Metro workers strike for wage hike, disrupt commutes

·1 min read

PARIS (AP) — Striking subway workers shut down half of the Paris Metro lines Thursday, a nationwide day of walkouts and protests by French train drivers, teachers and other public-sector workers demanding the government and employers increase salaries to keep up with inflation.

Expecting major disruptions on their morning commutes, many Parisians biked or walked to work. Others took buses that were provided as an alternative way to reach offices and workplaces, or reverted to their pandemic lockdown routines and worked from home.

Protest rallies were planned in Paris and other French cities later Thursday, amid deepening worker discontent around Europe.

The strikes in France build on multiple union actions in recent months by French workers demanding higher wages to keep up with the rising cost of living. Last month, a strike by oil refinery workers caused nationwide fuel shortages that disrupted lives and businesses. The French government intervened to force them back to work.

Europe has faced a series of protests and strikes in recent months over soaring inflation. Nurses, pilots, postal workers. railway staff and others have walked off the job, seeking wages that keep pace with inflation as Russia’s war in Ukraine has driven up energy and food prices.

Labor unions also have organized street protests to pressure governments to do more to ease rising bills even as European leaders have passed energy relief packages.

Nationwide general strikes over cost of living increases caused by inflation and higher energy costs linked to Russia's war in Ukraine snarled traffic through much of Belgium and shut down public services in Greece on Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-Ecuador's president to skip World Cup opener v Qatar

    Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso has decided not to attend his nation's high-profile match against Qatar kicking off the World Cup, citing domestic unrest. Qatar and Ecuador, both rank outsiders, play each other in Group A on Nov. 20 after the opening ceremony at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium. "I have thanked the Emir of Qatar for the invitation to witness the opening match between our teams," Lasso tweeted.

  • Wrestling for Latino voters intensifies after Texas' mixed results

    The battle over Latino votes in South Texas will continue after both Democrats and Republicans claimed wins over the coveted Hispanic electorate.

  • ProQR (PRQR) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    ProQR (PRQR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -47.83% and 7.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Merck KGaA's earnings beat consensus on lab equipment, drug sales

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's Merck KGaA reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on higher revenues from drugs and biotech lab equipment, but signalled that growth of its semiconductor chemicals unit could lose momentum next year. The diversified group narrowed on Thursday its full-year target range for adjusted EBITDA to between 6.80 billion and 7.20 billion euros, against a previous forecast of 6.75 billion to 7.25 billion. Merck said the outlook for its life science unit, which makes substances and gear for drugmakers, had brightened further after cost cuts and as drugmakers upgrade their lab equipment to pursue new technologies.

  • Wynonna Judd On Coping After Mother Naomi Judd Passed Away: ‘There Is Life After Death’

    Wynonna Judd spoke with Access Hollywood at the 2022 CMA Awards and share about how performing has been healing for her. She also shares about how she is coping after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd.

  • UK PM Sunak accepts Williamson's resignation with 'great sadness'

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he had accepted minister Gavin Williamson's resignation "with great sadness" and was grateful for his personal support and loyalty. "I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it ... I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty," Sunak said in a letter to Williamson which was published by the government. Sunak has been under pressure for the choice of some of his ministers after he was elected as Britain's third prime minister in two months.

  • CMA Awards 2022: Watch Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire pay tribute to Loretta Lynn

    In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs. Underwood took the stage first, singing Lynn's song "You Ain't Woman Enough," backed by a full band.

  • People with disabilities raise voices at climate talks

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Last year, climate activists who focus on disability rights scored a major victory at the United Nations climate change conference known as COP. Members of the caucus will also have more access to the conference organizer, making it easier to connect with other attendees including country delegates, negotiators, disability rights organizations, as well as to participate overall in events.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn warns of flat quarter

    STORY: The world’s biggest maker of Apple’s iPhone says it sees disappointing profits ahead......as it grapples with a Chinese health crisis clampdown at one of its major factories.Foxconn reported a 5% jump in the year-to-date...The Taiwanese company says it expects “flattish” profit in Q4 - without giving a numerical figure.The plant in Zhengzhou getting hit by health crisis curbs is the world’s largest iPhone plant and employs 200,000 people.Apple has said it expects delays and lower shipments of its top-end iPhone 14s than previously anticipated after a production cut there.It said customers that reserved the new devices could expect longer wait times to get their hands on the latest model.Reuters reported last month that Foxconn's production of Apple's iPhones at the factory could slump by as much as 30% in November due to the tight curbs.That’s bad news for the bottom line ahead the busiest time of the year for Taiwan’s tech companies--as they race to supply cellphones, tablets and other electronics for the busy holiday season in Western markets.

  • Italy may allow earlier retirement based on 41 years of work, says minister

    Italy may change its pension system to allow people to retire after paying 41 years of pension contributions regardless of their age, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgettti said on Wednesday. "This measure is not ruled out," Giorgetti said in parliament in answer to a question from a lawmaker on the proposal that has been championed by Giorgetti's party, the rightwing League. Any change to the pension system could be included in the government's 2023 budget which is due to be detailed in parliament this month and approved by the end of the year.

  • Don’t tell me you’re not voting. We fought too hard for that right | Opinion

    Americans woke up Wednesday to new political leaders in some states, and to more of the same in some others. Whatever, or whomever, you voted for, it is done. And it is time to come together and work as an undivided nation for the good of all.

  • Los Angeles man arrested in connection to 1982 cold case killing of Washington man found with cord around neck

    A Los Angeles man is facing a murder charge in the 1982 cold case killing of a Washington man found stabbed to death

  • In a first, doctors treat fatal genetic disease before birth

    A toddler is thriving after doctors in the U.S. and Canada used a novel technique to treat her before she was born for a rare genetic disease that caused the deaths of two of her sisters. Ayla Bashir, a 16-month-old from Ottawa, Ontario, is the first child treated as fetus for Pompe disease, an inherited and often fatal disorder in which the body fails to make some or all of a crucial protein. Today, she’s an active, happy girl who has met her developmental milestones, according to her father, Zahid Bashir and mother, Sobia Qureshi.

  • Tim Allen Explains Why a Home Improvement Reboot Hasn’t Happened Yet

    Ahead of Disney+'s The Santa Clauses revival, Tim Allen is revealing if he'd be interested in a different reboot—this time of his sitcom Home Improvement, which ran from 1991 to 1999.

  • Valencia wins fight against EU state aid decision, another blow for EU

    Spanish soccer club Valencia on Thursday won its fight against an EU state aid decision as Europe's top court said EU regulators had failed to prove their case in yet another blow to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's tax crackdown. The European Commission had said in its 2016 decision that guarantees provided by the regional government of Valencia between 2009 and 2010 to foundations linked to Valencia and two other soccer clubs, to cover bank loans taken out in order to participate in capital increases for the clubs, were illegal state aid. Valencia subsequently challenged the EU decision at the General Court, Europe's second highest, which quashed the finding in 2020, prompting the EU competition enforcer to appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

  • Why the number of encounters at the southern U.S. border does not mean what the GOP says it means

    Groups of migrants wait for food donations in San Antonio on Sept. 19, 2022. Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty ImagesLike many other Republican candidates and conservative talk show hosts, Kari Lake is using the racially tinged issue of immigration to fuel turnout in her gubernatorial campaign in Arizona. The former television anchor has boldly proclaimed that on her first day as governor, she would declare the state under “invasion.” Lake is not the only conservative politician to speak in hyperbolic ter

  • Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event

    The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries. Akbar Al Baker's comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of Qatari officials as the start of the tournament approaches on Nov. 20 and as the spotlight on the small, energy-rich country intensifies. Already, some nations and soccer teams have expressed concern over how Qatar manages its vast population of low-paid migrant workers and its stance on LGBTQ rights.

  • Security Service of Ukraine busts priest who turned out to be accomplice of Russian occupiers

    During stabilisation measures in the liberated territories in Ukraine's east, the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] exposed another accomplice of the Russian invaders. Source: SSU press service, Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv Oblast Details: The accomplice of the Russians turned out to be a priest of one of the churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says

    The pace at which the Fed switches to rate cuts "will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said as they laid out a scenario for stocks.

  • Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races

    Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, contests that could determine control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state. Protracted vote counts have for years been a staple of elections in Arizona, where the overwhelming majority of votes are cast by mail and many people wait until the last minute to return them. After opening big leads early on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, Democrats have seen their leads dwindled as more Republican ballots have been counted.