Paris Olympics river closure could sow harvest chaos, grain industry says

Reuters
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 holds triathlon test event for the Olympics

PARIS (Reuters) - Traffic restrictions on the river Seine during next summer's Olympics in Paris, including a week-long closure before the opening ceremony, could upend grain transport in the midst of the harvest in the EU's top exporter, an industry group warned.

The Seine is a major route for bringing crop to the northern port of Rouen, France's biggest grain export terminal, and barge traffic on the river is particularly busy in July when harvesting is in full swing.

Intercereales warned that drastic curbs on river navigation could cost the industry about 500 million euros ($550 million) as companies would have to find more expensive replacement trucks to haul grain, and risk losing out on export shipments as supplies are stuck inland.

At a meeting on Thursday with the prefect - or head of administration - for the Paris region, the industry group requested that some grain barges be given special permission to use the Seine during a closure planned for the week up to the July 26 Olympics opening ceremony, said Jean-Francois Lepy, who is in charge of logistics issues at Intercereales.

The industry is seeking assurances too that half-day access for shipping during the Olympics, outside of swimming competitions planned for the Seine, will be workable in relation to river lock and port schedules, said Lepy, who is also head of trading at agribusiness group InVivo.

"We hope to get details about navigation at the start of next year and we'll see if things will be viable or if we're going to have a real problem," he told Reuters on Friday.

The Paris region prefect's office said it would study solutions to meet the grain sector's needs following Thursday's meeting as part of its wider efforts to limit disruption to commercial activity on the Seine during the Olympics.

Intercereales estimates that some 3 million metric tons of grain are transported by barge along the Seine to Rouen each year, representing about 30% of the volume handled by the port.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • The best 0% APR credit cards for balance transfers

    We’ve put together a list of our favorite 0% APR credit cards that will ideally help you pay down your card balance without having to worry about accruing more interest.

  • EU's provisional deal on gig worker rights fails to get enough backing from Member States

    Not so fast on that Christmas present for precarious gig workers in the EU: A political deal announced mid month, which aims to bolster platform workers rights across the European Union by establishing a legal presumption of employment, does not have the necessary qualified majority backing among Member States, it emerged today. The development was picked up earlier by Bloomberg and Euractiv -- which reported that the deal failed to secure a qualified majority in a Coreper held Friday.

  • Insomniac says it’s ‘saddened and angered’ by massive leak of 1.3 million files

    Insomniac Games has weighed in publicly for the first time since hackers leaked over 1.3 million of the publisher’s private files. The studio posted that it’s “saddened and angered” by the cyberattack, describing the internal aftermath as “extremely distressing.”

  • Spotify starts 'disinvesting' in France in response to new music-streaming tax

    Spotify is pulling support for two music festivals in protest against a controversial new tax directed at music-streaming platforms operating in France, and threatened more action will follow in the coming months. Antoine Monin, managing director for Spotify in the France and Benelux regions, took to X this week to decry a new tax that will impose a levy of what is expected to be between 1.5 and 1.75% on all music-streaming services, with the proceeds going toward the Centre National de la Musique (CNM), which was established in 2020 to support the French music sector. While all the major music-streaming platforms have come together in opposition to the new law, including Apple, Google's YouTube and local player Deezer, Spotify has been the most vocal.

  • SVB, SBF and (more) OpenAI: The 2023 chronicles, pt. 2

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. The decline and fall of SVB: Much has happened since the chaos at Silicon Valley Bank unfolded earlier this year, but the sudden and shocking downfall of what was effectively the family bank of tech sent waves throughout the global technology landscape. Chaos at OpenAI: Another weekend-powered period of high drama in tech this year was the defenestration of Sam Altman from his role at OpenAI, only for the tide to entirely flip in short order, Altman back to the co, and most of the folks who wanted him out gone themselves.

  • Ola Electric seeks to raise $662 million in India IPO

    India's Ola Electric seeks to raise $661.8 million by selling new shares in an initial public offering, the six-year-old Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in draft papers filed with the country's market regulator on Friday. The paperwork for the initial public offering follows Ola Electric raising $384 million from Temasek and Indian government-backed lender State Bank of India in a debt-heavy funding round in late October. The startup is targetting a valuation of $6.5 billion to $8 billion in the IPO, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

  • MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly signing with Dodgers for $325 million

    Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.

  • Ex-Bucs wide receiver Mike Williams died from rare bacterial sepsis after construction site accident

    Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.

  • Emergency podcast: Florida State is attempting to leave the ACC

    Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.

  • Hyundai is working on a cheaper EV, the Ioniq 2

    Hyundai is growing its EV lineup yet again with the addition of a smaller, more affordable model that could start in the mid-$20,000 range when it arrives.

  • We all had a favorite Christmas movie as kids. Rewatching as an adult, things can get weird.

    From assuming the role of Santa after his accidental death to shaming Rudolph for being different, rewatching Christmas movies in adulthood might mean the films don't hold the same nostalgic tingle they once did.

  • 'Adds softness and shine': One bottle of this wildly popular L'Oreal hair rinse sells every minute

    It promises to work its magic in just eight seconds — smoother locks await.

  • 'Just as good as Dyson': This top-rated cordless vac is down to $140 — a non-sucky 60% off

    This is one of the best vacuum deals we've seen all year.

  • Shop the Amazon Fire TV Stick before Christmas and get it on sale for just $25

    This wallet-friendly streaming stick, adored by 365,000+ five-star fans, is still available for the lowest price ever.

  • Dog-themed memecoins are pawing their way back into investors' hearts

    It seems every time a dog-themed memecoin like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) goes mainstream, another one lurks in the shadows, waiting to pounce on its very own hype train. The value of the newest such memecoin Bonk (BONK), a Shiba Inu-themed Solana token, has increased by over 400% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The hype for the token and Solana Saga phone skyrocketed last week, after owners of that phone found out they could claim 30 million BONK tokens, worth roughly $560 at the time of publication.

  • This bestselling projector — down to $40 — turns your room into a starry sky (and arrives in time with Prime)

    Shoppers find this dreamy doodad — which also plays music — 'relaxing.'

  • Watch Devolver Digital's holiday showcase here at 11AM ET

    Devolver Digital is squeezing in one more games showcase this year with its Public Access Holiday Special. Along with holiday hijinks, expect fresh details on the likes of Baby Steps and The Plucky Squire.

  • How China's chip production boomed in 2023 despite sanctions

    Huawei surprised the industry with its Chinese-made 7nm mobile processor this year.

  • Podimo raises €44M to turn up the volume on its Netflix-style podcasting platform

    Podimo, the Copenhagen-based podcasting startup that's built around a Netflix-style monthly subscription fee, has raised another €44 million ($48 million at today's rates) in funding, an all-equity round that it will be using to expand across the whole of its business: It will be enhancing production tools, expanding its distribution network alongside its own platform and going deeper into localization. Podimo is currently available in Denmark, Norway, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Finland and Latin America -- where it charges between $5 and $7 per month to listeners -- and the plan is to add more countries to that list. The funding comes after a year that has seen Podimo's average engagement per user rise to 20 hours per month, and its subscription base grow by 80% -- although in an interview, Morten Strunge, the CEO and founder, declined, several times, to disclose an actual subscriber number.

  • Vestwell raises $125M to help businesses power workplace savings programs

    Vestwell, which provides the infrastructure for employers to power workplace savings programs, has raised $125 million in what the company describes as a “preempted” round of funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, which included participation from existing backers Fin Capital, Primary Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as new investors Blue Owl and HarbourVest. As part of the round, Lightspeed’s lead fintech partner, Justin Overdorff, has joined Vestwell’s board of directors.