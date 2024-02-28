Paris Olympics security plans stolen from train

A bag containing a computer and two USB memory sticks holding police security plans for the Paris Olympic Games has been stolen from a train at the capital’s Gare du Nord station.

The bag belonged to an engineer from Paris's town hall, a police said on Tuesday – confirming a report by BFM television.

The man, 56, had put the bag in the luggage compartment above his seat when he was travelling on Monday about 7.30pm.

Because his train was delayed, he decided to change trains at which point he discovered the theft.

An investigation is being conducted by the regional transport police.

Paris authorities could not immediately comment when contacted by the French press agency, AFP.

Major security operation

Exceptional security measures will be put in place during the Paris Olympics – including the use of intelligent, algorithmic video surveillance.

Two thousand municipal police officers will be deployed, with a total of around 35,000 security forces expected to be on duty each day for the Games.

Residents have been told to expect to certain zones access via QR codes as well as other major security restrictions.

(with AFP)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Turning motion into art using soft pastels and Olympic vigour

Barcelona 1992: New participants, new Olympic dreams

French athletes with young babies offered hotels at Paris Olympics