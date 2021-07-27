Paris playground hit by vandals for second weekend in a row

Jul. 27—PARIS — The closed children's playground at Moore Park on Saturday was struck by vandals once again.

The Paris Police Department Posted on its Facebook page Monday afternoon that someone had broken into Moore Park and damaged more playground equipment.

The intruder broke the lock and gate, ripped down the caution tape and attempted to cut the chain.

One week ago, someone had removed bolts and screws from some of the equipment. Among the equipment that was meddled with was a gate that was part of a climbing station/slide combo, the police had reported.

"We do not know when it happened, why it had happened, or who may have been responsible," Police Chief Michael Dailey said after last weekend's vandalism.

The gate to the playground was chained and locked and was not scheduled to reopen until the town could obtain new parts from the manufacturer and inspect the equipment. Several signs were posted explaining why the playground was closed.

Town officials had estimated it could take 6-8 weeks to receive the missing parts from last weekend's incident. The latest vandalism could delay that even further, the police department said.

Officials are asking anyone with information on who could be responsible for the damage at the park to contact the Paris Police Department or the Town Office.

Moore Park is located on Route 26.