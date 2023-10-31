Paris police shoot veiled woman after threats

French counter-terrorism police have shot a woman reportedly threatening passers-by in southern Paris.

A police source told the BBC that they intervened at Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand train station on Tuesday after being alerted by passengers.

The veiled woman reportedly threatened to blow herself up. When she refused to comply with police orders they opened fire, the source said.

The woman is said to be critical but stable after being shot in the abdomen.

The incident comes amidst heightened tension in France caused by the Israel-Hamas war.

Earlier this month, a teacher was killed and two people seriously injured at a school in northern France by an attacker who reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is greatest". In the wake of the incident, France raised its counter-terrorism security alert to its highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Monday, the mayor of Saint-Ouen, a northern suburb of Paris, condemned an incident where stars of David were found daubed on the home of a resident.

Karim Bouamrane called for the authors of the "antisemitic and racist" graffiti to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.