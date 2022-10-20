Paris restaurant manager forced to eat his words after kicking out two Ukrainian women, praising Putin

The manager of a restaurant in Paris praised Putin

The initial incident, which took place in Le Cozy Montparnasse restaurant, was caught on video and then published by the vice-president of the Union of Ukrainians in France Volodymyr Kohutyak on his Twitter on Oct. 19.

The man, who escorted the two women out the door, emphasized that he was French. He repeated the words “Viva Poutine” several times and after that applauded himself.

The incident soon turned the fortunes of the restaurant sour, however.

Its Google rating quickly dropped to 2.7, with the restaurant receiving more than 78,000 negative reviews – most of them written on the same evening.

Read also: Russia uses Japanese restaurant for fake narrative about Ukraine, says NSDC

Shortly after, following persistent requests from another visitor, the manager of Le Cozy Montparnasse apologized for his behavior, said that he does not really care about Putin, and said the world-famous derogatory expletive phrase describing the Russian dictator – “Putin hu*lo.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine