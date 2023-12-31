Paris revellers to ring in the New Year footloose and car free

Pedestrians will rule the streets of Paris on New Year's Eve and into the early hours of 1 January under an ambitious "car-free city" scheme set up to celebrate the end of 2023.

Under the city hall's "Paris Respire" project, the first, second, third and fourth arrondissements of the capital are already closed to most vehicles between 10am and 6pm one Sunday a month.

On 31 December, the scheme will be rolled out through the night until 12:30am on New Year's Day.

While revellers will take advantage of the extension, more than a million people are expected to attend the annual extravaganza along the Champs-Elysées.

This year's celebration will culminate with a 10-minute firework show from midnight.

In the prelude to the pyrotechnics, DJs will play sets from 7pm which will be followed by a video-mapping display on the Arc de Triomphe.

“This measure has been eagerly awaited by residents," said Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo when she unveiled Paris Respire.

"It is the fruit of an important partnership between the prefecture of police, mayors of the district and neighbourhood associations.”

Hidalgo was re-elected in 2020 with the support of the France's EELV Green party.

Her environmental policies have been promoted as part of making Paris more attractive for tourists who will descend on the city for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.



