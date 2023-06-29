Paris riots – latest: 150 arrested in violent protests after teenager shot dead during police traffic stop

Police arrested 150 people overnight in France as the unrest over the killing of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic check spread across the country.

The violence also drew sharp reaction from French president Emmanuel Macron who condemned it as “unjustifiable”, while speaking at the start of a crisis meeting with senior ministers.

The epicentre of the unrest was in Nanterre, a working-class town in the western outskirts of Paris where the shooting of the 17-year-old – known only as Nahel – on Tuesday during a traffic check in Nanterre, captured on video, shocked the country.

The incident stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and the police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods around France.

“The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations but also schools and town halls, and thus institutions of the Republic and these scenes are wholly unjustifiable,” Mr Macron said as he convened a crisis meeting with senior ministers.

09:16 , Namita Singh

Police arrested 150 people overnight in France as the unrest over the killing of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic check spread across the country.

The Interior Ministry said dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes. “A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations put ablaze or attacked. 150 arrests,” said interior minister Gerald Darmanin on his Twitter account.

The killing of a 17-year-old – identified as Nahel– on Tuesday during a traffic check in Nanterre, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and the police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods around France.

09:58 , Namita Singh

Macron calls fatal shooting of teenager by police ‘inexcusable’

09:52 , Namita Singh

France’s president Emmanuel Macron has described the death of a 17-year-old driver shot by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb as “inexplicable and inexcusable” – saying “nothing justifies” a young person being killed.

The remarks came in the wake of unrest and protests overnight into Wednesday, mainly in the Paris suburb of Nanterre where the victim – named as Nahel by lawyers representing his family – lived. Cars were burned and some protesters threw fireworks at the police, who sprayed people with tear gas.

People photograph a burnt tram destroyed during protests the previous night, in Clamart, southwestern Paris, on 29 June 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

In pictures: Riots break out in France

09:50 , Namita Singh

Youths clash with Police forces in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, 29 June 2023 (AP)

Police forces clash with youths in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, 29 June 2023 (AP)

A man walks past a bonfire in a residential area during clashes in Toulouse, southwestern France on 28 June 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Smoke rises from a bonfire in a residential area during clashes in Toulouse, southwestern France on 28 June 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Seven burnt out vehicles are seen outside the municipal police building following violence in Neuilly-sur-Marne on 29 June 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Why riots are breaking out in Paris

09:44 , Namita Singh

The killing of a 17-year-old – known only as Nahel – on Tuesday during a traffic check in Nanterre, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and the police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods around France.

The purported clip of the incident showed two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car. One officer fired into the window before the vehicle pulled. The car then crashed into a post nearby.

The victim, who was driving the car, sustained a gunshot wound and died at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.A passenger in the car was briefly detained and released, and police are searching for another passenger who fled.

Clashes first erupted on Tuesday night in Nanterre, a town west of Paris, and nearby, with violence resuming on Wednesday after nightfall, as the police and firefighters struggled to contain protesters and extinguish numerous blazes.

09:33 , Namita Singh

Macron calls crisis meeting after second night of rioting

09:32 , Namita Singh

President Emmanuel Macron convened a crisis meeting with senior ministers today after riots spread across France overnight over the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop.

The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations but also schools and town halls, and thus institutions of the Republic and these scenes are wholly unjustifiable.

Emmanuel Macron

A man walks past burnt out vehicles stationed in the carpark of a supermarket following violence in Schiltigheim, eastern France on 29 June 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

The fatal shooting has fed into longstanding complaints of police violence from within the low-income, racially mixed suburbs that ring major cities in France.

09:13 , Namita Singh

