Paris sets new temperature record at 108 as Europe heat wave continues to sizzle

People cool off at the Trocadero Fountains next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris on July 25, 2019.

Paris soared to a record high of 108 degrees as most of Europe sizzled under its second heat wave of the summer.

Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands also set all-time heat records, while Britain set a record for July of 98.4 degrees.

So far, in France alone, five deaths have reportedly been linked to this heat wave, according to BBC News.

In Paris on Thursday, tourists clustered around fountains and canals to cool off. “It’s too hot. In Brazil, where I live, we have the beach but here, since there is no beach, we can enjoy this fountain,” said Ederson Lista-Vajes, a Brazilian tourist playing with spurts of water across from the Eiffel Tower.

On Thursday afternoon the Paris area 108.3 degrees, beating the previous record of 104.8 degrees set in 1947.

Germany hit 106.7 degrees, while Belgium soared to 105.1 degrees.

In the Netherlands, temperatures rose to 107.1 degrees, AccuWeather reported. This is the first ever occurrence of a temperature at or above 104 degrees in the country.

One saving grace, when compared to U.S. heat waves, is that the humidity is low: "Thankfully, the hot air is very dry. Relative humidity 10-20% across much of France. The origin of the air is generally from North Africa," tweeted BAM meteorologist Ryan Maue.

The heat wave will finally break after Thursday for the U.K., western France and into Spain but will hold for one more day across central Europe from the Netherlands to Austria, Switzerland and eastern France, according to AccuWeather.

This is the second heat wave of the summer in Europe: Just four weeks ago, eight countries set June national heat records, the Weather Channel said.

Climate scientists warn this could become the new normal in many parts of the world as the planet continues to warm.

“There is likely the DNA of climate change in the record-breaking heat that Europe and other parts of the world are experiencing. And it is unfortunately going to continue to worsen,” said Marshall Shepherd, professor of meteorology at University of Georgia.

Contributing: The Associated Press

