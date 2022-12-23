Paris shooting: Two dead and several injured after gunman opens fire

(REUTERS)

Two people have died and several others are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a street in central Paris.

French prosecutors confirmed the deaths on Friday morning and said that a 69-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident. Four people are reported injured, with two in critical conditions.

Police said that the attack happened on Rue d’Enghien, in the 10th arondissement, and have urged the public to stay away from the area.

One shopkeeper told AFP that seven or eight shots have been fired, causing mayhem on the street. “It was total panic. We locked ourselves inside,” she said.

Paris City Hall official Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted: “A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action. Thoughts with the victims and those who witnessed the incident.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office told French news channel BFMTV: “An investigation has been opened into the counts of murder, intentional homicide and aggravated violence.”

