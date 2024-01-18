Paris to supply Kyiv with up to 50 precision-guided bombs per month and increase supply of artillery ammunitio

France will supply Ukraine with up to 50 precision-guided air bombs per month and increase the supply of artillery ammunition to 3,000 shells per month until the end of 2024 to help it fight against Russia's invasion, Le Figaro reported on Jan. 18, citing French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

This commitment follows the previous “supply of 2,000 shells per month starting in February 2022.”

While acknowledging that the Ukrainian counteroffensive “did not work as we wanted,” Lecornu denied that Russia had "gained an advantage” and seized the initiative at the front, saying that Putin’s successes were limited to "two kilometers, bitten off here and taken back."

Earlier, he said that the Caesar manufacturer Nexter had managed to halve the production time of the howitzer to 15 months meaning that about 78 units would be available for Ukraine this year.

Six of them, which Kyiv bought for between EUR 3-4 million ($3.26-$4.35 million) each, will soon be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Paris is now approaching allies to purchase the rest. Ukraine currently has 49 Caesar self-propelled howitzers provided by France and Denmark.

"We want to share the bill and enable European countries to share the financial burden," Lecornu said.

France is nearing completion on a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, following the example set by the UK, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 17.

On Jan. 12, the UK and Ukraine signed a ten-year security agreement. London will exchange intelligence with Kyiv, assist with cybersecurity, military training, and develop mutual defense-industrial cooperation.

The agreement also commits the United Kingdom to consult with Ukraine in case Russia launches another attack and to provide "rapid and sustained" security assistance.

French President Emmanuel Macron also announced on Jan. 16 that Ukraine would receive a new batch of Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles from France.

Ukraine is reportedly in line to receive hundreds of AASM Hammer precision-guided munitions from France, Ukrainian military news outlet Defense Express reported on Jan. 17.

The AASM Hammer is essentially a conventional bomb equipped with special modifications that significantly enhances its range and accuracy.



