Paris votes on whether to ban e-scooters for hire

Adam PLOWRIGHT and Toni CERDA
·3 min read

Voters in Paris are set to decide Sunday on whether to banish electric scooters for rent from the streets of the French capital, which was a pioneer in adopting the divisive new form of urban transport.

The City of Light once welcomed companies such as Lime, Dott or Tier and their for-hire scooters that are popular among young people for covering short distances.

After a chaotic introduction in 2018, city authorities have progressively tightened regulations, creating designated parking zones, limiting the top speed and restricting the number of operators.

But their presence remains controversial, with pedestrians complaining about reckless driving while a spate of fatal accidents has highlighted the dangers of vehicles that can currently be hired by children as young as 12.

"Scooters have become my biggest enemy. I'm scared of them," Suzon Lambert, a 50-year-old teacher and Paris resident, told AFP. "Paris has become a sort of anarchy. There's no space any more for pedestrians."

Such views are likely to dominate in the 21 voting booths set up around the French capital on Sunday, with the exercise billed as a "public consultation" rather than a referendum by mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The pro-cycling Socialist leader announced the vote in January to settle the issue of whether they should be allowed.

She favours a ban, calling the devices a "source of tension and worry" for Parisians in an interview with AFP on Thursday.

The consultation will not affect privately owned electric scooters, of which 700,000 were sold nationwide last year, according to transport ministry figures.

Around 100,000 journeys are completed each day in France on rented e-scooters in around 200 towns and cities.

- Watched abroad -

Transport Minister Clement Beaune expects the poll to result in a ban, while some operators also privately fear a negative result unless their mostly young users turn out to vote.

"It's an important consultation that will be watched by a lot of other towns in France and overseas," Beaune told Europe 1 radio on Wednesday. "I find it a shame that we have caricatured and dumbed down the debate.

"Instead of having it as 'for' or 'against', we could do 'for, with rules'," he said.

He argues that e-scooters are a valuable new transport solution that have replaced up to one in five journeys in Paris that would have previously involved an emissions-producing vehicle.

A total of 1.6 million people are eligible to vote, but turnout is expected to be low. Results are scheduled to be released in the evening.

A ban would be a setback for operators and could encourage other cities to follow suit, but the companies insist they are expanding elsewhere.

"Paris is going against the current," Hadi Karam, general manager for France at California-based Lime, told AFP, citing decisions to increase the number of e-scooters or extend contracts in Washington, Madrid or London.

"There's a trend towards these vehicles and this trend started in Paris, which was a pioneer," he said. "Today everyone else is convinced and Paris is deciding to make a step in the other direction. It's incomprehensible for us."

The vote has also focused attention on the environmental record of e-scooters amid a debate about whether they help reduce emissions, given that in most cases they replace a journey that would previously have been made on foot or in public transport.

Their batteries also have short life expectancies of around three years on average, according to the transport ministry.

"We think it's a useful device," Tony Renucci, head of the Respire charity that works to reduce air pollution, told AFP. "We should preserve it and not ban it."

adp-tjc-vid/js/mca

Recommended Stories

  • Poll: Americans aren’t over the moon about paying for space exploration

    Lately, it seems like NASA will take any chance to remind you that we're going back to the moon. Returning to the moon after more than 50 years is an exciting prospect, and one that could have huge ramifications for how we live here on Earth. But a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Americans aren't overwhelmingly enthusiastic about NASA's lunar ambitions — or the steep price tag that comes along with them.

  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023 Operator: Greetings, welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, David Waldman. You may […]

  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 30, 2023 Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Beam Global Year End 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to […]

  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023 Operator: Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Atreca’s Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. I’d now like to hand the […]

  • IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 30, 2023 Operator: Good day, and welcome to the IHS Holdings Limited Earnings Results Call for the 3-month and Full Year period ended December 31, 2022. Please note that today’s conference is being webcast and recorded. . At this time, I’d like to turn the […]

  • Florida baseball bounces back, beats Auburn on Saturday

    Here's a quick summary of how Florida's Saturday night win went down.

  • Finns vote as far right aims to unseat PM Sanna Marin

    Finland votes Sunday in legislative elections that could see the country take a dramatic turn to the right, as centre-right and anti-immigration parties vie to unseat Social Democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin.The Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by Marin, who took office in 2019 as the world's youngest prime minister at age 34, was in third place with 18.7 percent.

  • Deadly storms and tornadoes sweep through US

    The death toll from a major storm system that has lashed the south-central and eastern US with devastating winds and powerful tornadoes has risen to 21, with dozens of others injured, officials said Saturday.The storm system on Saturday was bearing down on the US east coast, with thunderstorms, hail and powerful winds predicted through late Sunday.

  • Pope to preside over Palm Sunday after hospital stay

    Pope Francis will preside over mass in St Peter's Square Sunday as he kicks off events leading to Easter, just a day after leaving hospital following a bout of bronchitis.Francis felt unwell Wednesday following a general audience in St Peter's Square, but his condition improved after he was given antibiotics.

  • Watch Lamont Butler sink buzzer-beater to send SDSU to National Championship

    Lamont Butler ended Florida Atlantic's Cinderella run on Saturday with a mid-range jumper to send San Diego State to the National Championship game.

  • PGA stars and LIV rebels set for Masters showdown

    Augusta National, which has already been critical of the ongoing feud between the PGA Tour and upstart LIV Golf League, is about to become the front line in golf's civil war as stars of the rival groups meet at the 87th Masters.The showdown on one of golf's great stages has been anticipated ever since Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced in December there would be no qualifying changes for 2023.

  • Scuffle at pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach leaves 2 injured

    On Saturday, two days after former President Trump was indicted, some of his supporters gathered to protest in Orange County.

  • Dear Mar-a-Lago Club members: My indictment is going to cost you

    Frank Cerabino's column imagining how Trump will capitalize on his New York indictment to Mar-a-Lago Club members

  • Eric Trump Fumes Over A Pharmacy Chain In The Wake Of Dad's Indictment

    The son of former President Donald Trump described New York City as "falling apart" before complaining about CVS shelving on Fox News.

  • A judge just delivered a crushing blow to Fox News in Dominion's defamation lawsuit

    A Delaware judge granted Dominion Voting Systems a win in its mammoth defamation lawsuit against Fox News — and denied all of Fox's claims.

  • Manhattan DA's counsel says House GOP collaborating with Trump

    The counsel for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday urged House Republicans to denounce former President Donald Trump's attacks on Bragg's office, saying they are collaborating with him to undermine his criminal probe. "You and many of your colleagues have chosen to collaborate with Mr. Trump's efforts to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges," the attorney for Bragg said in letter to Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and James Comer, R-Ky. The three are chairmen of House committees probing the DA's investigation into Trump.

  • Russia will never recover from this devastating collapse

    Last June – on the day the UN gave a Ukrainian civilian casualty count of 9,931 so far in Russia’s war – I sat at the UN Human Rights Council as the Russian ambassador excoriated Israel over its latest defensive operations in Gaza. Such unjust condemnation of Israel is common fare at the Human Rights Council and we are all used to the Kremlin’s hypocrisy, but how could the Russian Federation use the council as an international platform for its anti-Western bile, despite being suspended in April

  • People on Chinese social media say Trump's indictment embarrassed the US and made China look so good, he should just join the Chinese Communist Party

    Weibo users gleefully called Trump "Comrade Nation Builder," based on a joke that he's on a mission to help build China up by sabotaging the US.

  • The Left now has a demonic new aim: to make ordinary people poorer

    We are living through the most startling political realignment in more than 100 years. Never since the advent of modern socialism in the early 20th century has the Left openly advocated making ordinary people poorer, thereby leaving those on the Right to defend the spread of mass prosperity. The debate (if this tendentious chorus of unanimity can be called a debate) on net zero has entirely shifted the ground on which modern political discourse has been based.

  • 28 Truly Hilarious Twitter Reactions To Donald Trump's Criminal Indictment

    "This better not overshadow the Gwyneth Paltrow deliberations."