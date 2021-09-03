Parishioner arrested after hidden cameras found in church bathrooms

Man arrested at this California church (Google Maps)

A churchgoer was arrested in California after being accused of planting cameras in the women's’ bathroom, according to local authorities.

Stephen Ramirez, 32, is alleged to have installed two filming devices in the women’s toilets at the LA Pentecostals Church in Bell Gardens, local police say. He stands indicted on invasion of privacy and lewd conduct.

This comes after, on 29 August, the Bell Garden Police Department were alerted after the cameras were found by people working at the church. Later, it was found that the cameras contained footage of a number of children, ages varying between five and 16, and many women, by authorities.

In a statement, Police Chief Scott Fairfield said: “I am confident that the immediate response by Church leaders kept other members from being victimised by this individual.”

On 31 August, Mr Ramirez surrendered himself at the station, after the report was filed, according to law enforcement. It is believed he was convinced after talking to church officials.

This comes after another man connected to a church was arrested on suspicion of “lewdness with a minor”, according to a police statement.

Fermin Rangel-Ramos, 52, was arrested on 30 August by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The statement about the arrest described him as “the presiding pastor” at a church in the city for more than two decades.

The arrest report labelled him as the president, treasurer and secretary of the church, which was established in 2001, which was seen by the Las Vegas Sun.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward, such as potential victims or those with evidence.

Fermin Rangel-Ramos, 52, was arrested for multiple counts of lewdness with a minor. He was the pastor of a local church for more than 20 years. There may be additional victims.



Anyone with any info is urged to contact the Sex Crimes unit at 702-828-3421. pic.twitter.com/vJOCNfZfrg — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 30, 2021

According to reports, Mr Rangel-Ramos denies the allegations against him.

His lawyer Dewayne A Nobles told KSNV: “Mr Rangel-Ramos categorically denies these accusations and we look forward to employing a very strong defence addressing these falsehoods.”

According to court records, he is due in court next on 4 November.