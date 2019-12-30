Parishioner who gunned down Texas church shooter says he's no hero originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The pistol-packing parishioner captured on livestream gunning down a man who opened fire inside a Texas church on Sunday morning, killing two members of the congregation, says he doesn't consider himself a hero.

Jack Wilson, a 71-year-old former reserve deputy sheriff, took out the shotgun-wielding suspect with a single shot to the head during services at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement, police and witnesses said.

"I don't see myself as a hero," Wilson told reporters on Monday. "I see myself as doing what needed to be done to take out the evil threat."

Not only is Wilson a former law enforcement officer, he also provides firearms training to members of the church who volunteer to help with security of the sanctuary, he said. He also has his own gun range.

Jack Wilson, a former reserve sheriff's deputy, speaks of how he fatally shot a man who opened fire with a shotgun killing two parishioners inside the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Dec. 29, 2019.

Wilson was standing at the rear of the church during communion when the suspect, who witnesses said was wearing a fake beard and sunglasses, stood up just before 11 a.m. and confronted a church official. A livestream of the service showed the gunman suddenly pull out a short-barreled shotgun from under a long coat and shoot two parishioners before Wilson killed him.

A church deacon, Tony Wallace, 64, was among the two church members fatally shot by the suspect, Wallace's family confirmed to ABC News on Monday. The name of the second church member who was killed has yet to be released.

Family members confirmed to ABC News that Tony Wallace, pictured in an undated handout photo, was one of the victims in a church shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Dec. 29, 2019.

"We lost two great men. And it could have been a lot worse," Britt Farmer, senior minister of the church, said at a news conference Sunday night.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen of River Oaks, Texas, which is about 12 miles southwest of White Settlement, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Kinnunen's criminal history includes an arrest in River Oaks for possession of narcotics in 2009 and an arrest in 2016 for unlawful possession of a weapon in Linden, New Jersey, the source said.

Law enforcement sources have identified Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, pictured here in a booking photo from 2015, as the shooter who attacked the West Freeway Church in White Settlement, Texas, Dec. 29, 2019.

Kinnunen's sister, Amy Kinnunen, confirmed to ABC News on Monday that her brother was the gunman. She said he allegedly committed the double slaying at the church on the 10th anniversary of the suicide of their brother, Joel Kinnunen.

Amy Kinnunen told ABC News that she believes Keith Kinnunen was on his own suicide mission.

Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton said the alleged shooter had attended the church several times and has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement.

Although two members of the congregation died, Paxton praised Wilson for saving lives, noting that more than 200 people were at the church when the shooting erupted.

The attorney general called Wilson a "hero."

"This church responded in seconds and it saved lives of potentially over 200 people," Paxton said. "They are the model for what other churches and places of business should focus on."

Law enforcement and the media work outside the West Freeway Church of Christ after a shooting took place during services, Dec. 29, 2019, in White Settlement, Texas.