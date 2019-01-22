Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Parity Group:

0.23 = UK£1.9m ÷ (UK£24m – UK£16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Parity Group has an ROCE of 23%.

Does Parity Group Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Parity Group’s ROCE is around the 22% average reported by the Professional Services industry. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Parity Group’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

As we can see, Parity Group currently has an ROCE of 23% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 3.3%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Parity Group.

How Parity Group’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Parity Group has total assets of UK£24m and current liabilities of UK£16m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 64% of its total assets. Parity Group’s high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE – but its ROCE is still impressive.

Our Take On Parity Group’s ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here — there may be an opportunity!