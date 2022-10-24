Park Ave. death ruled a homicide

Nearly five months after the death of a woman inside a Park Avenue home, her death was ruled a homicide last week, marking the city's 68th homicide of 2022.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday ruled the death of Amber Gartung, 33, of Rochester as a homicide, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. On May 27, officers went to 1079 Park Ave. to check on the welfare of the resident and found Gartung dead inside her home. Umbrino did not share what caused her death, but said RPD's Major Crimes Unit has been investigating the circumstances surrounding her death since that day. No charges have been filed in connection with the killing.

2022 homicides in Rochester NY

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The 2022 tally is 68. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.4 days in 2022, a pace slightly ahead of last year's.

