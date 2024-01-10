Park Avenue Church opens storm shelter

Jan. 9—VALDOSTA — Park Avenue Church has opened its doors for local individuals seeking shelter from Tuesday's storm.

Lowndes County Emergency Management has worked with Park Avenue Church, located at 100 E. Park Ave., to provide a safe location for individuals living in mobile homes or substandard housing.

The church is scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m. to provide a last resort shelter option. No amenities will be provided.

As soon as the inclement weather passes, the shelter will close.

The QUOLA Soup Kitchen will also open its doors for residents seeking a hot meal. The soup kitchen operates from from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 115 E. Florida Ave.