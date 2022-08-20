Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) shareholders have endured a 48% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. After all, the share price is down 48% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

While the share price declined over five years, Park City Group actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 6.6% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

The revenue fall of 0.2% per year for five years is neither good nor terrible. But if the market expected durable top line growth, then that could explain the share price weakness.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Park City Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 19% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Is Park City Group cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

