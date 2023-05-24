Park City man, 18, charged with kidnapping 12-year-old for a date

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A Park City man accused of picking up a 12-year-old girl without telling her legal guardian is now facing a criminal charge accusing him of kidnapping the girl. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A Park City man accused of picking up a 12-year-old girl from her home without telling her legal guardian so he could go on a "date" with her was charged Friday with kidnapping the child.

The man, 18, is charged in 3rd District Court with child kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and drug possession, a class B misdemeanor.

The investigation began about 12:15 a.m. Saturday when a Summit County sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle stopped at an I-80 off-ramp. Believing the motorist might need assistance, the deputy stopped and found the man sitting on the ground next to one of the car's rear tires and said he "appeared to be upset," according to charging documents.

Inside the car, the deputy reported noticing a "very young" looking girl in the passenger seat.

The 18-year-old "stated that the female was his girlfriend, whom he had known for about a month and had been dating for about a week," charging documents state.

He told the deputy he had gotten out of his car because he was "stressed out," according to the affidavit. The deputy then talked to the girl who said she was 12. When the deputy again spoke to the man, he "stated that he had no idea that she was 12 and he started having a panic attack."

He told police that he had picked up the girl to go bowling in Salt Lake City and wanted her to stay the night with him at his friend's parents' home where he was staying. But he ended up getting in a fight with his friend's parents because they would not allow the girl to spend the night, the charges state.

When the deputy contacted the girl's legal guardian, she said she thought the girl was spending the night at a friend's house and that she did not have permission to be with man nor did he have permission to take her from her home, according to the charges.

When he was arrested, the deputy found the 18-year-old was also in possession of vape pens that contained THC oil, the charges state.