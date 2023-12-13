Park City Wind gets key approval from state board - with six pages of amendments

Heather McCarron, Cape Cod Times
·5 min read

Offshore wind developer Avangrid on Monday received state approval to land power transmission cables for its 804-megawatt Park City Wind project under Barnstable's Craigville Beach.

The cables would then be routed to a new substation planned on Shootflying Hill Road, then to an existing Eversource substation for connection to the ISO-New England grid.

The state Energy Facilities Siting Board's unanimous decision on the company's petition to construct and operate the project followed a more than five-hour hybrid hearing on Monday. It included six pages of amendments to last month's 232-page provisional decision, approved with conditions meant to address any environmental issues.

“Avangrid is pleased that the Energy Facilities Siting Board voted unanimously to approve our proposal to interconnect 800 megawatts of offshore wind power to the New England grid at Craigville Beach, representing a critical milestone for the project," said Avangrid spokesperson Craig Gilvarg on Tuesday afternoon.

A drilling rig, set up along Craigville Beach Road near Short Beach Road in Centerville, is taking a 50-foot test boring as part of the advance work for the Park City Wind project. The state's Energy Facilities Siting Board approved Avangrid's request to build the project.
A drilling rig, set up along Craigville Beach Road near Short Beach Road in Centerville, is taking a 50-foot test boring as part of the advance work for the Park City Wind project. The state's Energy Facilities Siting Board approved Avangrid's request to build the project.

Barnstable intervenor status denied

The board on Monday also denied the town of Barnstable's request to be named a limited intervenor, saying it could not grant that at the last minute without setting precedent.

Instead of deliberating on the town's points, the state board directed Avangrid "to meet expeditiously with the town to discuss the town's recommended conditions and to report back to the board by Jan. 5."

"We'll make it happen," town attorney Charles McLaughlin said at the hearing's conclusion.

It's possible to make changes to the decision based on that discussion, according to the siting board. The issues could also be incorporated into the Host Community Agreement, the board suggested, though the town and the company have already drafted an agreement and would need to agree to amend it.

Gilvarg said the company's leaders also "concur with the siting board condition to require a meeting between the company and Barnstable town officials to resolve any outstanding matters related to the project."

View looking northwest from the water line at Craigville Beach in Centerville where the Park City Wind project will come ashore. The state's Energy Facilities Siting Board gave its OK for the project to get underway.
View looking northwest from the water line at Craigville Beach in Centerville where the Park City Wind project will come ashore. The state's Energy Facilities Siting Board gave its OK for the project to get underway.

What are Barnstable's remaining Park City Wind concerns?

Among the lingering concerns are electromagnetic fields related to the power lines, and what effects they could have on public health.

The town would like to see monitoring done at intervals all along the route the cables will take, from the beach to the substation.

The Conservation Commission is already requiring this at the beach and Centerville River for a time after the project becomes operational, but McLaughlin said it does not extend beyond that limited geography.

Another concern is the amount of dielectric fluid — a substance used as an insulator in high-voltage systems — proposed to be stored at the substation site.

The town and Avangrid previously agreed to a substantial containment system at the planned substation at 8 Shootflying Hill Road as part of the Host Community Agreement signed in May 2022.

That plan calls for bathtub-type structures around every component that contains dielectric fluid at the substation, mainly the transformers. The containment system, with enough capacity for the full volume of dielectric fluid plus 30 inches of rainfall, is designed to prevent any fluid, if ever leaked out of substation equipment, from entering the ground below. The same system was agreed to between the town and Vineyard Wind 1.

West Barnstable resident Cliff Carroll isn't convinced. He said the full amount of dielectric oil proposed to be stored at the site — 125,000 gallons — was not brought to light until last Friday. That's in addition to 45,000 pounds of cooling gas referred to as SF6, he said, noting the federal Environmental Protection Agency rates it as the most potent of all greenhouse gases.

A drilling rig, set up along Craigville Beach Road near Short Beach Road in Centerville, is taking a 50-foot test boring as part of the advance work for the Park City Wind project.
A drilling rig, set up along Craigville Beach Road near Short Beach Road in Centerville, is taking a 50-foot test boring as part of the advance work for the Park City Wind project.

Peter Hansen, a long-time commissioner with the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Water District, shares the concerns about the amount of insulation fluids that will be stored on site.

"I just think it's been a done deal. It was almost like the EFSB board, they listen, but there is little response," he said. "They're supposed to oversee it all, but it's almost like they're on the side of the utilities, even though they're supposed to be a neutral board."

He said the number a few weeks ago "was like 65,000," and feels like the siting board glossed it over.

"Between the residents, the town manager, the town attorney, and the businesses, everyone came forward to try to fight this," said resident Sandy Jones, a member of the grassroots citizens' group Barnstable Speaks which advocates for protection of beaches and water. "I don't know what's going to happen next, but there's such a public push back. We're not going to stop."

The siting board's decision is also being applauded in town. Among the organizations pleased to see things progressing is the Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

"Conversion to renewable energies and this whole notion of 'I support renewable energy, but just not here,' is not a sustainable position," Association Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said.

In a broader context, he said, the project represents further move away from fossil fuels, which experts agree is critical to addressing climate change.

He acknowledges the town does have legitimate logistical issues, but believes much of the pushback using environmentalism as the cause is "without foundation."

The Vineyard Wind project, which will begin transmitting first power before year's end, is an example of a beach landing using directional drilling that produced no environmental impacts, he said.

As for potential direct impacts from the substations, Gottlieb said, "we've looked at the plans around the substations and the containment systems that they're utilizing and are quite comfortable all of the reasonable steps that can be taken have been taken."

"The level of care these companies are taking, frankly, goes above and beyond what is done for a lot of other uses" that pose greater risks to the environment, he said.

Heather McCarron can be reached at hmccarron@capecodonline.com, or follow her on X @HMcCarron_CCT

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Park City Wind gets state OK for Craigville Beach cables. What to know

Recommended Stories

  • The Fantasy Football Numbers Do Lie: Will the Jake Browning magic continue?

    Which fraudulent stats should fantasy football managers be aware of ahead of a must-win Week 15? Dalton Del Don exposes some key ones.

  • If Bill Belichick is done in New England, what comes next for one of the NFL's greats?

    Bill Belichick could be a free agent as he approaches his 72nd birthday.

  • Google's GitHub Copilot competitor is now generally available and will soon use the Gemini model

    Google today announced that Duet AI for Developers, the suite of AI-powered assistance tools for code completion and generation the company announced earlier this year, is now generally available and that it will start making use of Google's more powerful Gemini model in the coming weeks. While code completion and generation tools have quickly become mainstream, with GitHub's Copilot having the lead in terms of developer mindshare, Google is taking an interesting approach here by also partnering with 25 companies that have contributed datasets for their platforms to assist developers with building and troubleshooting their applications.

  • Circuit City, angling for a comeback of sorts, hopes to raise $25M

    At the risk of dating myself, I'm old enough to remember the days when Best Buy had a formidable rival in superstore chains: Circuit City. A cross between an appliance store (at least until it stopped selling appliances) and all-around electronics retailers, Circuit City was the place to be for nerdy, tech-obsessed kids like myself content with replaying video game demos for hours while their parents shopped for a new dishwasher. It's been nearly two decades since Circuit City rivaled Sears in size and ~15 years since the chain filed for bankruptcy and closed all its physical stores.

  • What the expected Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

    Here's how the expected Fed's pause on raising interest rates would affect savings products, various types of loans and credit cards.

  • Apple will no longer give police users' push notification data without a warrant

    Apple said it will no longer give over records of users' push notifications to law enforcement unless the company receives a valid judge's order. In its law enforcement guidelines updated this week, Apple said law enforcement and government agencies can now obtain push notification records with a court order or a search warrant, both of which have to be approved by a judge. Previously, Apple allowed police to obtain this information with a subpoena, which are issued by police departments and law enforcement agencies with no judicial oversight.

  • With AI Studio, Google launches an easy-to-use tool for developing apps and chatbots based on its Gemini model

    After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.

  • Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Report: Playing red light, green light with best and worst matchups

    Jorge Martin determines the backfields to target and players to avoid in one of the most important games of the fantasy football season.

  • Spotify u-turns on Uruguay exit after government gives assurances on artist payments

    Spotify has reversed course on a decision to exit the Uruguayan market, after gaining assurances from the government that copyright law changes it's introducing won't result in Spotify incurring extra costs. For those not following all the goings-ons in Uruguay's music-streaming scene, the saga unfolded something like this. Last October, Uruguay passed a new law that stipulated, among other things, that artists should receive "fair and equitable" remuneration for their work.

  • Instagram's status feature now lets you post short video updates

    Instagram is launching the ability for users to post video Notes, the company announced on Wednesday. Notes is Instagram's status feature that launched a year ago. Now, you can post a two-second looping video Note that will be visible to your mutual followers or Close Friends for 24 hours.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • Tesla's latest Optimus robot can handle an egg without breaking it

    Tesla has offered a look at the latest version of its humanoid Optimus robot. In a new video, the machine is shown squatting and delicately handling an egg without breaking it.

  • Lancia prototype car winds up in a canal in France somehow

    Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.

  • NFL Playoff Picture: Steelers have put themselves in a near must-win situation

    The Steelers' playoff outlook changed a lot with two bad losses.

  • Andalusia Labs raises $48M Series A to improve digital asset risk infrastructure

    Digital asset risk infrastructure-focused Andalusia Labs, formerly known as RiskHarbor, has raised $48 million in a Series A round at a valuation “north of $1 billion,” the company exclusively shared with TechCrunch. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round; other investors include Mubadala Capital as well as existing participants like Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures and Digital Currency Group, among others. Alongside the fresh capital raise, Andalusia Labs opened its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Wiz, Caps to Virginia?

    Today's edition includes the Capitals' and Wizards' potential move to Virginia, why the Olympics could come to New York in 2026, NFL power rankings, Draymond's latest ejection, and more.

  • European Union lawmakers agree deal to bolster gig worker rights

    The development could deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without being afforded workers rights. The EU estimates some 5.5 million people currently laboring for such platforms in the region may be wrongly classified as self employed (aka "bogus self employment"), meaning they are missing out on important labor and social rights protections. The Commission presented its original plan to reform labor laws to boost protections for platform workers back in December 2021, setting out a presumption of employment for workers in a bid to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation.

  • 'Deliciously soft' bamboo queen sheet sets are as low as $28 (over 50% off) 'til midnight

    Shared one fan: 'They are easy to move under and feel like sleeping in a cloud.'

  • Zuper dons field service management cape for small business, enterprise customers

    Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.

  • Tesla recalls over 2 million cars to fix Autopilot safety controls

    Following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will recall over 2 million vehicles to make fixes to its Autopilot system.