Park City Wind gets key approval from state board - with six pages of amendments

Offshore wind developer Avangrid on Monday received state approval to land power transmission cables for its 804-megawatt Park City Wind project under Barnstable's Craigville Beach.

The cables would then be routed to a new substation planned on Shootflying Hill Road, then to an existing Eversource substation for connection to the ISO-New England grid.

The state Energy Facilities Siting Board's unanimous decision on the company's petition to construct and operate the project followed a more than five-hour hybrid hearing on Monday. It included six pages of amendments to last month's 232-page provisional decision, approved with conditions meant to address any environmental issues.

“Avangrid is pleased that the Energy Facilities Siting Board voted unanimously to approve our proposal to interconnect 800 megawatts of offshore wind power to the New England grid at Craigville Beach, representing a critical milestone for the project," said Avangrid spokesperson Craig Gilvarg on Tuesday afternoon.

A drilling rig, set up along Craigville Beach Road near Short Beach Road in Centerville, is taking a 50-foot test boring as part of the advance work for the Park City Wind project. The state's Energy Facilities Siting Board approved Avangrid's request to build the project.

Barnstable intervenor status denied

The board on Monday also denied the town of Barnstable's request to be named a limited intervenor, saying it could not grant that at the last minute without setting precedent.

Instead of deliberating on the town's points, the state board directed Avangrid "to meet expeditiously with the town to discuss the town's recommended conditions and to report back to the board by Jan. 5."

"We'll make it happen," town attorney Charles McLaughlin said at the hearing's conclusion.

It's possible to make changes to the decision based on that discussion, according to the siting board. The issues could also be incorporated into the Host Community Agreement, the board suggested, though the town and the company have already drafted an agreement and would need to agree to amend it.

Gilvarg said the company's leaders also "concur with the siting board condition to require a meeting between the company and Barnstable town officials to resolve any outstanding matters related to the project."

View looking northwest from the water line at Craigville Beach in Centerville where the Park City Wind project will come ashore. The state's Energy Facilities Siting Board gave its OK for the project to get underway.

What are Barnstable's remaining Park City Wind concerns?

Among the lingering concerns are electromagnetic fields related to the power lines, and what effects they could have on public health.

The town would like to see monitoring done at intervals all along the route the cables will take, from the beach to the substation.

The Conservation Commission is already requiring this at the beach and Centerville River for a time after the project becomes operational, but McLaughlin said it does not extend beyond that limited geography.

Another concern is the amount of dielectric fluid — a substance used as an insulator in high-voltage systems — proposed to be stored at the substation site.

The town and Avangrid previously agreed to a substantial containment system at the planned substation at 8 Shootflying Hill Road as part of the Host Community Agreement signed in May 2022.

That plan calls for bathtub-type structures around every component that contains dielectric fluid at the substation, mainly the transformers. The containment system, with enough capacity for the full volume of dielectric fluid plus 30 inches of rainfall, is designed to prevent any fluid, if ever leaked out of substation equipment, from entering the ground below. The same system was agreed to between the town and Vineyard Wind 1.

West Barnstable resident Cliff Carroll isn't convinced. He said the full amount of dielectric oil proposed to be stored at the site — 125,000 gallons — was not brought to light until last Friday. That's in addition to 45,000 pounds of cooling gas referred to as SF6, he said, noting the federal Environmental Protection Agency rates it as the most potent of all greenhouse gases.

A drilling rig, set up along Craigville Beach Road near Short Beach Road in Centerville, is taking a 50-foot test boring as part of the advance work for the Park City Wind project.

Peter Hansen, a long-time commissioner with the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Water District, shares the concerns about the amount of insulation fluids that will be stored on site.

"I just think it's been a done deal. It was almost like the EFSB board, they listen, but there is little response," he said. "They're supposed to oversee it all, but it's almost like they're on the side of the utilities, even though they're supposed to be a neutral board."

He said the number a few weeks ago "was like 65,000," and feels like the siting board glossed it over.

"Between the residents, the town manager, the town attorney, and the businesses, everyone came forward to try to fight this," said resident Sandy Jones, a member of the grassroots citizens' group Barnstable Speaks which advocates for protection of beaches and water. "I don't know what's going to happen next, but there's such a public push back. We're not going to stop."

The siting board's decision is also being applauded in town. Among the organizations pleased to see things progressing is the Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

"Conversion to renewable energies and this whole notion of 'I support renewable energy, but just not here,' is not a sustainable position," Association Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said.

In a broader context, he said, the project represents further move away from fossil fuels, which experts agree is critical to addressing climate change.

He acknowledges the town does have legitimate logistical issues, but believes much of the pushback using environmentalism as the cause is "without foundation."

The Vineyard Wind project, which will begin transmitting first power before year's end, is an example of a beach landing using directional drilling that produced no environmental impacts, he said.

As for potential direct impacts from the substations, Gottlieb said, "we've looked at the plans around the substations and the containment systems that they're utilizing and are quite comfortable all of the reasonable steps that can be taken have been taken."

"The level of care these companies are taking, frankly, goes above and beyond what is done for a lot of other uses" that pose greater risks to the environment, he said.

