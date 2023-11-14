Park fire picks up with drying trend in forecast

Nov. 13—Nearly a week after it started, the Steep Valley Fire was 66 percent contained as of Sunday evening, according to the National Park Service. But a predicted drying trend has settled into the area and has reanimated fire activity.

Rain is not in the forecast until Friday, according to Accuweather.

The containment area featured about 5 1/3 miles of approximately 8 1/2 miles of the fire perimeter, officials said.

According to a press release from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, minimal fire activity on Saturday allowed the fire to remain at 1,946 acres on Monday, Nov. 13.

The release noted that the fire continued to burn Monday in the War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas, a remote part of the park. The blaze has remained within park boundaries.

The fire continues to burn in steep, rugged and inaccessible terrain. Smoke may be visible when the fire is actively burning, and it may linger in the gorge for several days as it moves across the landscape, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of Saturday, 61 firefighters were actively engaged on the fire. On Monday, crews were planning to reinforce and maintain fire lines as a warming and drying trend is expected to continue for the coming days. Firefighter safety remains a number one priority, officials stress. To date, there has been one minor injury to a firefighter.

Resources from multiple federal and state agencies from across the country, along with a private crew from Oregon, have arrived to assist New River Gorge National Park and Preserve personnel in containing and extinguishing the fire.

The drying trend has settled into the area and has reanimated fire activity, according to the release. With the uptick in fire behavior, firefighters will be monitoring the fire and reinforcing fire lines. Firefighters will continue to make tactical decisions, which may include burning out pockets of fuels to help strengthen existing lines. With the increase in fire activity, smoke will be present within the gorge and will likely linger for a few days.

Air quality in the New River Gorge area is currently fluctuating between the good and acceptable range and will be monitored in the coming days.

A smoke outlook issued by the Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program on Monday said that mild and dry weather should promote a gradual increase in fire activity through midweek. As that fire activity expands, smoke should become visible between Grandview and Sandstone, the report noted. Overall good air quality is expected, with moderate conditions occurring at times at Sandstone and Grandview. Air quality at Canyon Rim should remain good until Thursday, according to the smoke report.

Officials said smoke monitors were deployed on Sunday at Grandview and Sandstone. Additional monitors are being shipped to provide better coverage of air quality and smoke levels. For the latest observations in the area, visit the fire and smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/.

The original NRGNPP closure order which included War Ridge Campground and its access road was expanded as of 6 a.m. on Monday and will remain in effect until further notice.

Officials say the new closure order now includes all National Park Service lands bounded by the New River on the south and west to the town of Quinnimont, due east along State Highway 41 to the intersection of Backus-Red Spring Road, then continues directly south to the CSX railroad right-of-way at the river. The expansion of the closure order, implemented by NRGNPP Superintendent Charles Sellars, is out of an abundance of caution for firefighter safety.

The closure area is completely within park boundaries, and no private property is affected by the closure order.

The remainder of the park is open for normal hours of operation. If fire activity and conditions change, park management will reassess and make necessary adjustments to operations.

For more information and updates, visit, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/wvnrp-steep-valley-fire.

