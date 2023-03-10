Park Forest man, 35, fatally shot in Chicago Heights

A 35-year-old Park Forest man was fatally shot early March 5 in Chicago Heights, according to authorities.

At 4 a.m., Chicago Heights police officers responded West 16th Street for a call of shots fired, according to a news release, and found Ternell L. Weston shot.

Paramedics took Weston, 35, to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and the medical examiner’s office ruled his death was homicide.

Chicago Heights interim police Chief Mikal Elamin said Friday officials do not have a motive for the shooting and said the case is still under investigation.