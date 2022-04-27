Park Hill high school employee under investigation for alleged enticement of minor: police

A staff member of a Park Hill district high school is being investigated by police and district officials for allegedly attempting to have sex with a minor.

LEAD Innovation Studio Principal Ryan Stanley said in a letter to families Wednesday that a staff member had been put on leave. He did not describe the allegations, saying only that the matter involved “inappropriate behavior” and that authorities were working to determine “whether or not there was criminal activity.”

“We cannot provide details, both because authorities are investigating and because this is a personnel matter,” Stanley said in the statement. “However, we wanted you to know that we are following our policies and practices, and we are partnering with authorities in their investigations.”

A district spokeswoman said the information contained in the letter was all officials were able to share.

The law enforcement investigation is being led by Kansas City police. According to an incident report, police were contacted late Friday morning after the school had recently opened an internal investigation.

A male juvenile and his mother spoke with police at the North Patrol Division to report an enticement incident originating from the school at 7201 N. Line Creek Parkway. The Juvenile Unit was advised to complete an “enticement report” outlining the allegations, according to the police report.

Under Missouri law, enticement of a child involves a person over the age of 21 who tries to persuade a child 15 or younger to engage in sexual conduct. It is a felony offense that carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison.