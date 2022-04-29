Park Hill High School student suffered self-inflicted injuries, not assault, police say

Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com
Aarón Torres
·1 min read

Police have determined that injuries suffered by a student Thursday at Park Hill High School were self-inflicted and not from an assault, as they initially believed.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school Thursday afternoon on reports of an assault between two students. A student suffered minor injuries and was in good condition, the district said Thursday.

Students were released from school late Thursday as a precaution.

Maj. Erik Holland, a spokesman with the sheriff’s office, said Friday that the department concluded an assault had not occurred.

The case will be sent to the Platte County Juvenile Office for review, Holland said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories