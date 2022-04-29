Park Hill High School student suffered self-inflicted injuries, not assault, police say

Police have determined that injuries suffered by a student Thursday at Park Hill High School were self-inflicted and not from an assault, as they initially believed.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school Thursday afternoon on reports of an assault between two students. A student suffered minor injuries and was in good condition, the district said Thursday.

Students were released from school late Thursday as a precaution.

Maj. Erik Holland, a spokesman with the sheriff’s office, said Friday that the department concluded an assault had not occurred.

The case will be sent to the Platte County Juvenile Office for review, Holland said.