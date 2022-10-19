What Is Park Lawn Corporation's (TSE:PLC) Share Price Doing?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$34.95 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$23.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Park Lawn's current trading price of CA$23.59 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Park Lawn’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Park Lawn

What's The Opportunity In Park Lawn?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.76x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 17.93x, which means if you buy Park Lawn today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Park Lawn should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Park Lawn’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Park Lawn generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Park Lawn's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 48%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PLC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PLC? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PLC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PLC, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Park Lawn mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Park Lawn, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) three years ago would have delivered you a 26% gain

    Vanguard founder Jack Bogle helped spearhead the low-cost index fund, putting average returns within reach of every...

  • Investing in Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) five years ago would have delivered you a 116% gain

    Seagen Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGEN ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter...

  • Shareholders in HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But sometimes a share price fall can have...

  • 11 Best Machine Learning Stocks to Buy

    In this piece we will take a look at the 11 best machine learning stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Machine Learning Stocks to Buy. Machine learning refers to a set of […]

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • 4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

    There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform. If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Due to inflation, IRS raises standard deduction and tax brackets for 2023

    Due to inflation, IRS raises standard deduction and tax brackets for 2023

  • 3 Stocks I Will Never Sell

    No matter what happens in the market, I'm sticking to these three stocks like glue. Here's why.

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% I'd Buy Right Now

    The market downturn has been relentless for growth investors, and this has caused many high-quality businesses to fall substantially from their all-time highs. However, this could be one of the best times for long-term investors to buy stocks at a relative bargain.

  • Risk-Hungry Investors Should Remember Black Monday

    Inexperienced investors are making the same mistakes 35 years since the historic market crash, writes Tim Morton.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $69.77, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.