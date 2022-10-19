What Is Park Lawn Corporation's (TSE:PLC) Share Price Doing?

Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$34.95 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$23.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Park Lawn's current trading price of CA$23.59 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Park Lawn’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Park Lawn?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.76x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 17.93x, which means if you buy Park Lawn today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Park Lawn should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Park Lawn’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Park Lawn generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Park Lawn's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 48%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PLC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PLC? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PLC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PLC, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

