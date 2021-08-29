Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.038

Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC) will pay a dividend of CA$0.038 on the 15th of September. The dividend yield is 1.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Park Lawn's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Park Lawn's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 10.3% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Park Lawn's Track Record Isn't Great

The company hasn't been particularly volatile, but it has been steadily decreasing which of course is not what investors like to see. The dividend has gone from CA$0.64 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of CA$0.46. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.3% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Park Lawn has impressed us by growing EPS at 10% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Park Lawn Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Park Lawn that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

