Park Service: Little Round Top to reopen in late spring or early summer

After nearly two years of rehabilitation work, officials have provided an update on the reopening of the most popular spot on the Gettysburg battlefield.

Little Round Top, which closed in July of 2022, will reopen in late spring or early summer, according to an update from the National Park Service.

The site has been undergoing a major rehabilitation project that sought to fix overwhelmed parking areas, accessibility issues, significant erosion and vegetation degradation. That process was expected to take 18 months, with reopening originally planned for earlier in this year.

A large section of broken pavement can be seen directly next to the 12th and 44th New York Infantry monument at Little Round Top in Gettysburg National Military Park, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Cumberland Township. The damage is the result of a combination of foot traffic and natural weather erosion, according to park spokesman Jason Martz.

In a humorous Facebook post, the National Park Service cited the unexpected nature of mother nature in planning for the reopening.

"Could Mother Nature throw this schedule out the window? Yes," the post reads.

"When will Gettysburg NMP update this schedule? When Mother Nature sends us her updated project memo," it added.

The post additionally states that the site may or may not be open for the 161st anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, which begins on July 1.

According to a National Park Service spokesperson, Little Round Top is the No. 1 top tourist spot on the battlefield. Ninety percent of the more than 1 million people who came in 2017 visited Little Round Top. The Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center ranks as second, and Devil's Den comes in third.

