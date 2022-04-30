Park-n-Dine auction
Hancock businessman Ben Lewis, who owns another restaurant in the town, said he has no immediate plans for the Park-n-Dine.
Hancock businessman Ben Lewis, who owns another restaurant in the town, said he has no immediate plans for the Park-n-Dine.
A Hooters waitress is going viral after breaking down her daily earnings in tips.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy revealed the strange room former President Donald Trump had right next to the Oval Office.
Pilot Billie Flynn has done it all in the F-35 ... but not everyone is going to like what he has to say.
The security guard testified Thursday that Heard said Depp threw her phone out a window first.
Did Bill Belichick find another unexpected gem? Or was this one just a reach?
Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher at James Madison University, has died at the age of 20. JMU's president and athletics director described her as a "high-achieving member” of the softball team.
No word on whether the journey took them over the river and through the woods.
Photo by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesBUCHA, Ukraine—Ihor Yuschenko, 61, a former colonel in the Ukrainian Armed Forces who once served as the deputy chief of staff of ground forces in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, watched in horror as a war crime took place right outside his window in broad daylight.According to Yuschenko, a column of Russian troops advancing through the town stopped and opened fire on his street in central Bucha on Feb. 27, killing two pedestrians. This co
"We are now on separate life paths," Dan Aykroyd and wife of nearly 40 years Donna Dixon tell PEOPLE
The conspiracy theorists had to be separated at a House Freedom Caucus event in February, according to Politico
Joel Embiid suffered what turned out to be a pretty serious injury in Game 6 vs. the Raptors - something Toronto fans were way too happy about in the moment. By Adam Hermann
"There is no such thing as ugly and old. Only shortsighted and ignorant," the model bit back.
Elizabeth Hurley, 56, dances in a black bikini and cover-up in a new Instagram video. “How to embarrass your friends #specialskill 😘,” she captioned the post.
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger confirmed their relationship in September 2021. This week, Ant posted a photo from when they met.
Do you like the player or players your team chose in the first round of the NFL draft?
Ukraine on Friday is admitting to have suffered “serious losses” in battles in the country’s east, but added that Russia’s are “colossal”.
ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 29 APRIL 2022, 12:12 On 25 April, local collaborator Pavlo Sharohradskyi disappeared in the temporarily occupied town of Novoaidar in the Luhansk region. He was soon found shot in the head, with wounds on his body.
Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via GettyA disgraced Republican lawmaker charged with raping a teenage intern testified on Thursday that he believed the act had been consensual, following a first date he described as a successful one.But in the middle of her own testimony a day earlier, former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s accuser, identified in court filings only as “Jane Doe,” became so distressed that she fled the courtroom, saying, “I can’t do this” as she walked ou
The former president claimed his onetime adviser had "totally destroyed" her husband, whom he called "mentally ill."
"Disney will pay its [own] debts," DeSantis told Fox News