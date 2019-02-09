Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH): Ex-Dividend Is In 4 Days

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will begin trading ex-dividend in 4 days. To qualify for the dividend check of US$0.13 per share, investors must have owned the shares prior to 14 February 2019, which is the last day the company’s management will finalize their list of shareholders to which they will send dividend payments. Is this future income a persuasive enough catalyst for investors to think about Park-Ohio Holdings as an investment today? Below, I’m going to look at the latest data and analyze the stock and its dividend property in further detail.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How well does Park-Ohio Holdings fit our criteria?

Park-Ohio Holdings has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 14%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 11% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 1.5%. However, EPS should increase to $4.26, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider Park-Ohio Holdings as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 5 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Park-Ohio Holdings generates a yield of 1.5%, which is on the low-side for Machinery stocks.

Next Steps:

If Park-Ohio Holdings is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further research:

